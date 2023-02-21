If you’ve watched any Gordon Ramsay show, you’ve heard him yelling about the damn risotto. Risotto is an iconic Italian dish that I like to say is “for the people.” It uses simple and sometimes cheap ingredients to make a delicious meal for everyone to eat.
I started making risotto after seeing it so many times on “Hell’s Kitchen.” I started with a simple risotto: just rice, wine and Parmesan. Eventually, I got comfortable enough and it became another “clean out your fridge” recipe.
Risotto may just be a rice dish, but it takes patience — and a special type of rice. Arborio rice is a small-grain Italian rice named after a small town in Italy’s Piedmont region. When the rice is fully cooked, it has a creamy, chewy texture.
When making risotto, it is important to have a stock pot filled with warm liquid. Unlike traditional long-grain and brown rice, risotto is made by slowly adding liquid to the rice. Warm liquid is used, as to not bring down the cooking temperature of the rice each time you add liquid.
Although Ramsay makes it seem intimidating, risotto is a simple, delectable dish anyone can make.
Mushroom Risotto
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups vegetable broth
- ½ ounce dried chanterelle or porcini mushrooms
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 2 portobello caps, sliced
- 1 cup shiitake mushrooms, diced (measure whole, then chop)
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 shallots, finely diced
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1½ cup Arborio rice (Note: Do not substitute any other rice.)
- ¾ cup white wine, dry
- ⅔ cup grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish
STEPS
- Risotto requires adding warm liquid to the rice as it cooks. You will need two burners for this recipe; be sure they are close to each other. In a large stock pot (big enough to hold 10 cups of liquid), add vegetable broth, 2 cups of water and dried mushrooms. Turn to medium heat, bring to a boil and then immediately reduce heat to medium, medium-low. Steam should be coming off the top of the liquid but not boiling. Keep the broth warm until your risotto is done.
- In a separate pot or large skillet with a lip, add 3 tablespoons of butter, baby bella, portobello and shiitake mushrooms. Saute over medium heat until tender, 3-5 minutes. Add garlic, shallots, thyme and season generously with salt and pepper. Saute until fragrant, an additional 2-3 minutes.
- Add rice and wine, stirring constantly until the wine is absorbed. Ladle in ½ to 1 cup of broth from your stock pot into the rice. Stir occasionally and let cook until absorbed. Continue to add 1 cup of warm broth at a time, until rice is tender. This will take between 15 to 20 minutes and 5½ to 6 cups of liquid. Be sure to generously stir after each liquid addition. Taste your risotto for doneness and seasoning level. Add salt and pepper as needed.
- After the last addition of broth is absorbed, remove the risotto from heat. (Risotto is done when rice is al dente.) Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and Parmesan cheese. (If you don’t use all the broth in your stock pot, that is OK.) Serve your risotto, garnish with more cheese and enjoy!
