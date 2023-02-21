If you’ve watched any Gordon Ramsay show, you’ve heard him yelling about the damn risotto. Risotto is an iconic Italian dish that I like to say is “for the people.” It uses simple and sometimes cheap ingredients to make a delicious meal for everyone to eat.

I started making risotto after seeing it so many times on “Hell’s Kitchen.” I started with a simple risotto: just rice, wine and Parmesan. Eventually, I got comfortable enough and it became another “clean out your fridge” recipe.

Risotto may just be a rice dish, but it takes patience — and a special type of rice. Arborio rice is a small-grain Italian rice named after a small town in Italy’s Piedmont region. When the rice is fully cooked, it has a creamy, chewy texture.

When making risotto, it is important to have a stock pot filled with warm liquid. Unlike traditional long-grain and brown rice, risotto is made by slowly adding liquid to the rice. Warm liquid is used, as to not bring down the cooking temperature of the rice each time you add liquid.

Although Ramsay makes it seem intimidating, risotto is a simple, delectable dish anyone can make.

_____

Mushroom Risotto

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

6 cups vegetable broth

½ ounce dried chanterelle or porcini mushrooms

5 tablespoons butter

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 portobello caps, sliced

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, diced (measure whole, then chop)

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, finely diced

2 teaspoons dried thyme

Salt

Pepper

1½ cup Arborio rice (Note: Do not substitute any other rice.)

¾ cup white wine, dry

⅔ cup grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

STEPS