BluWater Bistro, a restaurant in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood, will offer COVID-19 PCR tests and Pfizer vaccines in a partnership with UW Medicine on Wednesday and on Oct. 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Vaccines will be available to those who still need their first or second shots, and booster shots will be available for certain groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible are people who got both shots of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 and older, or are 18 and older and live in long-term care settings, have certain underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.

Bart Evans, the owner of BluWater Bistro, says UW Medicine reached out to him over the summer about the possibility of holding a vaccination event at the restaurant. Evans loved the idea because he believed it would help more people in the neighborhood get vaccinated.

He says BluWater Bistro is a place where Leschi residents are comfortable. Evans thinks this familiarity will make neighbors open to getting a vaccine at the restaurant, even if they weren’t willing to go out of their way for it before. Though he doesn’t know of other restaurants in Seattle offering vaccines, he thinks it’s a great model because people feel connected to their neighborhood restaurants. Evan also says Leschi has many older residents who would benefit from getting a booster shot.

“We’re a neighborhood restaurant,” Evans says. “And it’s great for the neighborhood.”

Around 20 people have already signed up for a vaccination, many of whom are getting a booster shot. But Evans also says he has “selfish” reasons for hosting the vaccination event.

Advertising

“The more of our customers that have the vaccine, the safer it is for our staff,” he says.

And Evans has been wanting to get the booster shot for some time because he has underlying medical conditions. Now, he’ll be able to get the vaccine in the comfort of his own restaurant.

To get a vaccine, RSVP by emailing the restaurant at info@bluwaterbistro.com. The COVID-19 tests don’t require an RSVP.