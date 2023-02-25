This month’s roll call of new restaurants in Seattle includes a Portland food truck that’s expanding to North Seattle, while a smash burger with a cult following around Capitol Hill gets its own restaurant. And if you’re hankering for Japanese cuisine, a sushi spot and a yakitori counter have debuted to promising early reviews. Details below.

The big Japanese opening, Secret Fort sits inside Yoroshiku ramen house in Wallingford. There’s no sign out front, but if you see a line of Asian people along the main drag of North 45th Street by the walk-up window to Indigo Cow ice cream, then you’ve found this yakitori spot.

Owner Keisuke Kobayashi grills about a dozen seafood, meat and veggie skewers over the glowing amber charcoal behind the counter. The wagyu cuts and bluefin tuna have been big hits, but the Japanese crowd goes for the beef tongue, chicken gizzards and chicken hearts. For those who are skittish about grilled organ meats, there is pork belly and chicken thigh meat on a stick. The Tokyo drink list offers highballs and Sapporo beer to wash down all that smoky meat.

Madison Park gets the other big Japanese opening with Sushi Suzuki showcasing an 18-course omakase menu that includes fish flown in from Toyosu Market in Japan. Yasutaka Suzuki, formerly of Shiro’s and Sushi Kashiba, curated this $180 menu. Sushi Suzuki opens only Thursdays through Mondays, with only two seating times per night: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Reservations are released on Sundays at 11 a.m. for the following week. It’s hard to score a table on the weekends. You’ll have better luck scoring a seat on Mondays and Thursdays. Or get on the waitlist. This sushi hot spot will expand to seven days a week eventually.

One of the best smash burgers in Seattle now gets its own home, Ox Burger debuts on Capitol Hill at the corner of East Madison Street and 16th Avenue. The famed cheeseburger wasn’t supposed to be the star attraction on the Laotian menu at Taurus Ox restaurant but it became a bestseller; so management gave the burger its own restaurant and billing.

The signature Lao burger comes with two patties made from a blend of top sirloin and pork belly and layered with a slab of cured pork belly, all bound together with melted provolone. Fixings include the sweet-and-tart condiments of jaew bong sweet Laotian chili paste aioli, pickled red onions, taro stems and cilantro on a toasted bun for a delightfully tangy, fatty bite.

Project 9 Brewing Co., which is expected to open any day now in Maple Leaf, has had quite a food flex, landing the popular Portland food truck Sammich that’s been featured on the Food Network. Chef and owner Melissa McMillan, who owns two restaurants and two food trucks in Oregon, brings her Montreal-style pastrami, Chicago Italian beef and acclaimed cheeseburgers to the Emerald City. The Sammich cart will plop in front of the brewery when the tasting room opens.

Driftwood, the bar restaurant with the prime real estate across from Alki Beach, runs a seafood dinner menu with fish sourced from tribes, such as black cod from the Makah Indian Nation and white sturgeon from the Yakama Nation.

West Seattleites have been waiting a long time for this: The popular brunch chain Portage Bay Cafe expands to the Junction area. Reservations recommended.

Mama Sambusa Kitchen, which used to hawk Somali street food from a cart, now has a brick and mortar in Rainier Beach.

Near The Spheres, Street eats runs a fast-casual, grain bowl concept, with toppings such as lamb awarma, beef kefta meatballs and chicken shawarma.

Near the Roosevelt light-rail station, Ông Lắm Bistro comes from the family behind the popular Pho Ha in Shoreline. You can get its signature pho here as well, though the bistro focuses on contemporary Southern Vietnamese cuisine, including grilled duck breast over fried garlic noodles and banh xeo pork-and-shrimp crêpes shaped like street tacos.

Cloud Cafe on Beacon Hill runs a streamlined menu of pho, vermicelli noodle bowls and banh mis, but plans to add a variety of lesser known Vietnamese soups such as bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle), bun mang vit (duck noodle soup) and bun mam (anchovy noodle soup).

Kkokio is a Korean-chicken-and-banh-mi counter located between Big John’s PFI and Sovereign Brewing along the busy Rainier Avenue South drag that will get a light-rail station soon. Some investors and restaurateurs think this area will develop into a bustling, walkable enclave since a handful of apartment complexes have either been built or are on the drawing board.

In Eastlake, Sushi Nori does temaki handroll sushi as well as a $68 omakase menu.

For the bar hoppers, Los Tacos Mexicali hawks a $3 Taco Tuesday in Belltown, while Shawarma Time keeps doors open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Ballard.

The popular soup dumpling chain Dough Zone expands across from University Village, on the ground floor of an apartment building that houses mostly University of Washington students. Unlike its other 13 dumpling houses, this outpost relies more on self-service kiosks than cashiers.

Oregon vegan chain Next Level Burger expands to Ballard with a patty made from organic mushrooms and quinoa. The chain also serves a vegan fried chicken sandwich.

The Maine chain Luke’s Lobster shack expands near Pike Place Market, showcasing its signature roll along with the Seattle special, a Dungeness crab roll. (Nearby, the MAR•KET cafe inside Seattle Art Museum just launched a $10 half lobster roll during happy hour, from 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays.)

Sophie Bay Biscuits sells cookies and other baked goods inside Drink Books, a natural wine and bookstore in Phinney Ridge.

On the bubble tea watch: Tea Addicts expands to Roosevelt, while ShareTea lands in the Chinatown International District.