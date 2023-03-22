With the 2023 Mariners season starting up on March 30, there are a few questions on everyone’s mind. Will the M’s make the playoffs again? Will Julio Rodriguez top his amazing rookie year? Will those $6 beers be back at T-Mobile Park — and can we get a slice of pizza with them?

Unfortunately, I know nothing about Rodriguez’s fortunes going into Year 2, but I can confirm that not only will the cheap beer be back, but Moto — the West Seattle pizza shop with a monthlong waitlist — will be serving five different pizza options by the slice at T-Mobile Park beginning in May.

If the prospect of grabbing a slice of deep-ish dish pepperoni with a squirt of hot honey isn’t enough, Din Tai Fung is adding a second stand for bao buns, chicken fried rice, wonton soup and the popcorn chicken that’s only available at the ballpark. Other fan favorites coming back this year include Ethan Stowell’s Ballard Pizza, the BBQ brisket quesadillas at Edgar’s Cantina and the popular Value Menu featuring hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and more for $3-$4.

There are also plenty of new offerings at T-Mobile park this season, including a flavor of Salt and Straw ice cream that swirls cinnamon rolls and apple pie filling into a Beecher’s Flagship Cheese-flavored ice cream.

Here’s what to keep an eye out for while watching the Mariners at the ballpark this season. (And before you ask “how much are all these tasty treats?” — the Mariners say prices haven’t been finalized on all these food items yet.)

Marination (Section 119)

In addition to the kalua pork and sexy tofu (tofu flavored with a gluten free kalbi marinade), the new options for this season include the luau plate lunch with sweet ginger miso chicken and a fresh mango lemonade.

Edgar’s Cantina (The ’Pen)

Crispy fish taquitos and shrimp quesadillas are the new offerings for this season — both folded in a way that specifically makes them easy to eat while walking. They join a roster that includes tacos del barrio, cantina nachos with chicken, braised pork or sweet potato, and of course the ever popular fried grasshoppers.

Holy Smoke BBQ (Section 105 and 313)

A brisket sandwich, sticky, spicy smoked pork “wings” tossed in honey BBQ sauce and a Holy Moly Loaded Baked Potato with jalapeño cheese sauce and pulled pork are the new offerings alongside the popular dry-rubbed long bone ribs.

Big League Burger (Section 218 and 340)

The namesake burger features an American wagyu patty with grilled onions and American cheese. There’s also an Impossible version available, plus garlic fries and the classic Mariners dog at this stand.

The Walk-Off Market (Sections 126, 141, 185 and 341)

In addition to expanding this walk out-style concession stand to three more sections, the Walk Off Market is offering a new sandwich called the Ham Swaggerty in honor of Sam Haggerty. The hefty sandwich is piled with smoked halm, spicy giardiniera, caramelized onions, Havarti and arugula. The Walk Off Markets in sections 126 and 141 also offer salads and wraps from Evergreens, Just Poke bowls, and a limited Din Tai Fung menu, while the Markets in sections 185 and 341 offer alcoholic beverages.

Chick Chick Boom (Section 106)

A new concept this year, this concession stand sells chicken sandwiches and chicken strips, with garlic and regular waffle fries. The twist is that the entire menu is written in emojis.

Moto Pizza (Section 109)

The popular West Seattle pizza place will offer four of their signature pizzas by the slice. The Mr. Pig, topped with pork belly, spicy sausage, mango cilantro chimichurri and garlic banana ketchup; the Root Pizza, with mushrooms, black olives and a balsamic reduction; Kissed, with sausage, pepperoni and spicy honey; and the Moto Pepperoni, with assorted charcuterie. Fans can also get cheese pizza by the slice.

Value menu

Joining the roster of hot dogs, popcorn and nachos, this year’s value items priced between $3-$4 will include Uncrustables sandwiches, apple slices, carrots with ranch, hummus and pretzels, and ice cream sandwiches. Value beers for $5-$6 are also coming back (a full list is available on the MLB app); options include domestic brews like Miller High Life and PBR along with regional offerings from Ninkasi, Bale Breaker, Bone Yard and Deschutes.