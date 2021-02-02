Mushrooms: one of those foods, well, fungi, that you either love or despise.

I, for one, am a huge fan. Mushrooms are not only delicious and rich but high in fiber and vitamins, adding texture and immense umami flavor to dishes. One of the best ways to highlight the mushroom is within a creamy base in a dish: mushroom soup (sorry Campbell’s, we’ve just grown apart).

Here I use wild mushrooms because, defying winter, there are a few varieties that continue to grow during this season and they are so tasty: oyster, wood ears and velvet shank. You can use a mixture of wild and more familiar mushrooms you see every week in the grocery store.

This recipe is so easy to make and yields an extremely rich and satisfying soup to enjoy during these colder, darker months. Serve with some crusty bread, a simple green salad (I like arugula with a lemon/oil dressing and shreds of Parmesan-Reggiano) and enjoy!

Mushroom Soup

Equipment:

Heavy pot

Slotted spoon

Blender

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

3 ounces shallots (about 2 large ones), chopped

1 ½ pounds wild mushrooms, roughly chopped

3 cups chicken stock

2 ½ whipping cream

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives, snipped, for garnish

Instructions: