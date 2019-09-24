Towne Pub

The owner of the late-night haunt Retro Restaurant & Lounge in downtown has taken over the Belltown pub space with plans to keep it dog-friendly just like its previous tenant. It’s one of the few bars in Belltown that allows pets. Doors will open as early as 9:30 a.m. on Sundays to show NFL games and, for the late-night industry crowd, the pub will keep doors open till 2 a.m. everyday. The beer list features Seattle brands, most notably the lineup of brews from Georgetown Brewing Co. The 155-seat pub offers a two-page menu filled with Tex-Mex and bar staples such as nachos, wings and onion rings. A section is devoted to burgers with two dozen souped-up toppings and sauces from grilled pineapple to a fried egg to stack atop your half-pound patty; meat comes from Don and Joe’s Meats butcher shop at Pike Place Market.

2322 First Ave., Seattle; 206-441-5386; on Facebook

Locust Cider & Brewing Co.

Just three months after expanding to scenic Alki Beach, this cider house has added two more outposts — in the wine region of Walla Walla and also by the Harbor Steps in downtown, the latter is called Post Alley Taproom, a family-friendly spot with retro video and board games as well as 16 ciders, slushies and microbrews on tap. Unlike years past, Locust now serves food including snacks from Uli’s Famous Sausage. In recent years, Locust has been in expansion mode with branches around Seattle, Woodinville and Tacoma, and now has eyes on Eastern Washington with openings in Walla Walla and soon in Spokane.

1222 Post Alley, Seattle; locustcider.com

Oola tasting room

The Capitol Hill distillery has set up a second still in the beer haven of Georgetown and may be weeks away from opening that tasting room, according to Oola’s management. The new gin-and-whiskey tasting room, about 900 square feet, feels more lounge-y than its smaller set up on Capitol Hill. Oola will offer mini cocktail flights showcasing Manhattans made with its new in-house amaro. Or for those who don’t like brown spirits, there will be Negronis and other gin-mixed drinks. Visitors will soon be able to sample Oola’s entire portfolio of a dozen flavored vodkas, gins and whiskeys. The new tasting room abuts Mercer Wines Estate Tasting Room and Lowercase Brewing. The three tenants believe this section could be a big draw to visitors looking to sample a wide range of locally made wines, beers and booze.

6235 Airport Way S., Seattle; ooladistillery.com