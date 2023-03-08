The big beer news around town is that the acclaimed Russian River Brewing has returned to the Seattle market, selling its critically acclaimed hoppy brews including the popular Pliny the Younger, a triple IPA that drew lines around the block and even caused traffic jams around Seattle 10 years ago when this Santa Rosa, California, brand last paraded around town.

Guess what? Russian River Brewing beers are back on taps and on shelves at about 50 pubs and bottle shops around Western Washington. Russian River stopped selling in Seattle in 2013 because the brewery didn’t have enough suds to sell around Washington state, but now that the famed brewery has expanded into a “larger Windsor, California, production brewery, we finally felt like we could start sending beer again to Washington with a focus on Seattle,” owner and brewer Vinnie Cilurzo said.

Cheers to that. Now, on with our roll call of new wine and bar openings.

Dark Room

8505 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; 206-782-1223; darkroomseattle.com

One of the big bar openings this year, this cocktail den debuted along the main drag in Greenwood and has become the center of the nightlife scene in North Seattle. (Best to go around 6 p.m. or avoid weekends if you want to score a seat without a wait.) Chef and co-owner Amy Beaumier, the talented former chef at the underrated Joli in West Woodland, is behind this Korean fusion menu that ranges from a burger riff with a shrimp-pork patty served on a housemade milk bun to shared plates such as the spicy beef meatballs. The other two owners, Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler, work behind the stick with a curated drink list that focuses more on Oaxacan rum, Calvados and aquavit cocktails, though there is an espresso martini on tap. Dark Room doubles as an art gallery to give local photographers an outlet to showcase their work on the walls.

Fast Fashion Brewing

16 Roy St., (Uptown), Seattle; instagram.com/fastfashionbeer

The nightlife scene around Uptown has started to pick up in the past 18 months, with new bars catering to hockey fans and concertgoers. The latest taproom comes from Matt Storm and Brian Strumke, who also own the stellar craft beer and Neapolitan-style pizza joint The Masonry on the same block as their new tasting room. It’s a hoppy-heavy lineup on taps.

Project 9 Brewing

1409 N.E. 80th St., (Maple Leaf), Seattle; project9brewing.com

After a number of permitting delays, this much-anticipated opening in the Maple Leaf area got the green light after passing all of its inspections recently. Project 9 Brewing runs up to 20 taps, mostly lagers, pilsners, sours and IPAs, said head brewer and co-owner Barry Kinter. The mega tasting room can seat 130 inside with plans for a 3,500-square-foot-beer garden in the back come summer. There’s also a 60-seat patio out front, where the popular Portland food truck Sammich will serve burgers, Montreal-style pastrami and an Italian beef sandwich.

Bizarre Brewing

4441 26th Ave. W., Suite A, (Magnolia), Seattle; bizarrebrewing.com

A beer scene is shaping up around Magnolia now that Bizarre Brewing has plopped down between Dirty Couch Brewing and Figurehead Brewing. Bizarre focuses on low-alcohol lagers and other light beers on its 14 taps. (Most beers are under 6% alcohol.) It’s a good complement to Dirty Couch with its sours and Figurehead with its darker beer lineup. Bizarre can seat 70 in the taproom and 35 more on the patio.

Flatstick Pub

7530 164th Ave. N.E., Suite A108, Redmond; 425-507-8349; flatstickpub.com/redmond

The local mini-golf chain opens its sixth branch in Redmond Town Center with a 12,000-square-foot game room that boasts 14 TVs and 38 taps of beers, ciders and cocktails. A popular sports bar with the sizable local population of Washington State University alums, the Redmond branch can squeeze in at least 400. This Redmond game room is an all-ages venue, but come 8 p.m., it’s 21-and-older only.

Three Bull Brewing

127 Ave. C, Suite B, Snohomish; 253-229-4871; threebullbrewing.com

Four elk hunting buddies have built a following large enough to move from a garage brewery into a brewpub in downtown. Their new venue boasts 28 taps, though they haven’t brewed enough to fill all those lines yet. The Racked Blackberry IPA has been a big hit with the regulars.

Damsel Cellars Tasting Room

14467 Woodinville-Redmond Road N.E., Woodinville; damselcellars.com

Owner and winemaker Mari Womack, who specializes in Rhône-style wines, expands with her second Woodinville tasting room. Her new outpost in the Hollywood District has 40 seats with tasting flights and six wines by the glass, including her popular Stillwater Creek syrah.

Open Space Taproom

17801 International Blvd., SeaTac; portseattle.org/sea-tac/dining-retail

The airport has added dozens of new lounges, cafes and souvenir shops in recent years, including this 83-seat taproom at the revamped N concourse. Local beers including many Elysian Brewing standbys are on tap, to go with nachos, burgers and flatbread pizzas. The airport also plans to add Seattle Beer Union to the A concourse next year.