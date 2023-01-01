Chestnuts fried in olive oil taste like soft, meaty nuggets when stirred into creamy rice. A big pot of risotto is always a good time, especially when it’s the centerpiece of a DIY toppings bar. Roasted mushrooms and onions, quick-pickled celery, sour cream and dill can be offered as crispy, crunchy, salty and creamy toppings to go with the savory risotto. Risotto tastes best when made fresh, but you can — and should — prepare the toppings ahead of time, storing them in the refrigerator up to a day or two in advance, then cook the risotto just before your guests arrive.

Chestnut Risotto

Preparation time: 90 minutes

Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

For the toppings and broth

2 cups thinly sliced celery plus leaves (from 3 large stalks)

¼ cup rice vinegar

Pinch of sugar

Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ pounds cremini mushrooms

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 large red onions (1½ pounds)

2 dried or fresh bay leaves

For the risotto

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 shallots, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

10 ounces roasted and peeled chestnuts, coarsely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups Carnaroli or Arborio rice

½ cup shiro (white) miso

¼ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (3 ounces)

1 cup sour cream (8 ounces), for serving

1 bunch fresh dill, leaves and tender stems coarsely chopped, for serving

STEPS