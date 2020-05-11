Cortney Anderson-Sanford is probably too nice for competitive reality television cooking shows.

While her foes on “Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart” were sharpening their knives to go after the $25,000 prize, Anderson-Sanford was content to … make friends?

“I think that I would rather see someone else win than myself, to be fair,” Anderson-Sanford said. “Just because I’m the mom. You want to raise everybody else up and I just wanted everybody to be successful.”

You’ll have to tune in Monday night on the Food Network to find out how Anderson-Sanford’s strategy plays out in the four-episode limited series. Five other contestants will join Anderson-Sanford on the show, which focuses on camping-style food. Each episode was recorded on an outdoor soundstage.

Monday’s challenge is S’mores, the traditional campfire dessert made from chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers. Sounds easy, right? Not so much.

“I think cooking on a sound stage versus your home kitchen is way different,” Anderson-Sanford said. “I think that is something that surprised me and is challenging. Also, I have a Seattle-sized kitchen, not a huge stage-sized kitchen, which is a little different.”

She also found herself making sure she wasn’t undercutting fellow competitors: “And then, because we became such friends on the show, just navigating (became difficult), not competing necessarily against the other contestants, but just navigating physically, making sure that you’re not taking something that someone else sees, because I live by the mantra of being kind and loving to others and really helping other people out.”

That mantra began in childhood and defines the life of the mother of two teenagers and corporate etiquette coach: “I pretty much teach people how to be polite and kind,” Anderson-Sanford said. Her parents, Ron and Sandra Ravenscroft, disconnected from modern life and raised her on a self-sufficient farm in New Hampshire for part of her childhood. They grew their own crops, raised livestock and chopped wood for heat and cooking.

She learned to cook in a little Airstream trailer her parents used as a kitchen.

“We grew, smoked, pickled and cured everything,” she said. “My parents were really kind of original foodies in the ‘70s.”

She’s carried that forward into her adult life. One of her sons just started his own vegetable garden, and she finds herself compelled to spread good cheer around the neighborhood in these dark times.

“We have a sourdough starter on the kitchen counter just like everybody else right now, I think,” she said.

“Have you heard of Friendship Bread? It’s from Pennsylvania Dutch country, and it’s a sourdough starter that you make into a sweet cinnamon loaf, and then you give your friends the bread and a bit of starter. And then it becomes this chain letter of Friendship Bread that goes around the neighborhood. So I started that.”

Anderson-Sanford was kind enough to share her Friendship Bread recipe.

“Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart” airs at 9 p.m. Mondays on the Food Network starting May 11. Extra content can be found at FoodNetwork.com/BakeawayCamp.

Courtney Anderson-Sanford’s Not-so-distant Friendship Bread

Friendship Bread is the sweet cinnamon chain letter of baking. With the stay-home order currently in place this is a nice way to safely share a connection with friends and family. This is a simple starter free recipe that makes two loaves, so bake away and then print out the recipe and give the gift of a loaf of friendship bread.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 cup canola or vegetable oil

1½ cups buttermilk

1 ¾ cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1½ teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 cups unbleached white flour

One 3.4 oz. box Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix

Optional

1 cup nuts chopped (I used walnuts)

1 cup raisins or currants

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2. In a small bowl, combine ¾ of a cup of the sugar with 2 teaspoons of the cinnamon.

3. Grease two large two 8-by-4-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pans and dust each pan with a ¼ of the sugar mixture and set both aside. I put parchment in the bottom of my loaf pans before I grease and sugar them. The other half of the sugar mixture will be used to dust the top of both loaves.

4. Whisk together oil, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract; set aside.

5. In a large bowl mix together flour, 1 cup of sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, salt, baking soda, baking powder, pudding, and nuts, if desired.

6. Gently mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and then divide batter equally between two pans. This will be similar in consistency to thick pancake batter.

7. Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture on the top.

8. Bake 45 to 60 minutes, or until the bread loosens evenly from the sides and a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean.

9. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes, then run a knife around edges before turning out on to cooling rack. Beware of cinnamon showers from each loaf.

ENJOY!

*If you don’t have buttermilk on hand you can add one tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to regular milk, you can also water down Greek yogurt or sour cream with a bit of milk.