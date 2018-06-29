But new openings continue to hugely outpace the goodbyes.

Last time we checked on Seattle-area restaurant industry shakeups, the score was new openings: 27 to closures: 9. If Pioneer Square continues to look tough, the overall bull market shows no signs of slowing. The new numbers, for just the past month and a half: the following 9 shutdowns versus 46 openings — plus 5 new taprooms and wine bars, too.

Radici in Pioneer Square: After 45 years in the restaurant business, Rudy La Valle wrote on Facebook, “it’s time to say arrivederci.” He ran Fremont’s Rialto before opening in Pioneer Square five years ago. His decision to retire was “sealed,” he says, by “a hefty rent increase” on the Radici space. Running a restaurant in the neighborhood, he notes, “was a tough go, but I can say my sales did increase every year.” He observes that in Seattle as a whole, “It’s hard for the little guy to make it unless you can pack the house day and night.” For fans of his “Rudy’s Red” sauce, he promises, “we will establish a support group” — to join, sign up for their newsletter. Farewell and congratulations to La Valle on an impressively long career in a notoriously difficult industry.