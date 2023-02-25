Before we toll the bell for the most recent Seattle-area dining departures, let’s celebrate the return of three favorite places from the great restaurant beyond.

After closing last October, beloved Malaysian spot Kedai Makan is back in a new form — now on 15th and Pine on Capitol Hill, it’s under the ownership of the Money Frog/Hangry Panda people, who say “we’re working hard to recreate the menu as best we can.” The branch of Piroshky Piroshky at Third and Pine, which had closed due to concerns about downtown crime, reopened with owner Olga Sagan expressing new hope: “I have seen major progress from what it looked like a year ago, so that gave me faith.” And vegans, rejoice! After closing in September to the community’s deep sorrow, Wayward Vegan Cafe is back open in Roosevelt in the clearly loving hands of the ARISTA catering team. (And meanwhile, the roster of recent restaurant openings is a robust one, with 20 of them listedright this way.)

Elsewhere in these pages, we recently eulogized two more closing/not-closings that we’ll count as permanent departures: After nearly 70 years, the Northlake Tavern & Pizza House is no more, with the fact that it will reopen as a branch of Big Mario’s Pizza proving very little consolation to legions of fans. And, farther afield and quite another proposition, renowned Matia Kitchen & Bar on Orcas Island shuttered after a business dispute with owners, with chef Avery Adams and partner Drew Downing planning to reopen a new restaurant under the same name.

And here’s a closure with a nice big asterisk: Sebi’s Bistro has left its castlelike building at the south end of the University Bridge for good. However, chef Kamila Kanczugowski continues serving her outstanding Polish specialties (which I extolled in a pretty much ecstatic review this past April) at Friday dinners at the marvelous Polish Home Association, hub for the Seattle area’s Polish community since 1918 on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, happily, she’s also seeking a new location for Sebi’s.

Now to the remaining recent closures …

Ronette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Frelard: Open since just last April, this bar-and-music-venue-and-sometime-pasta-place closed in December with this explanation via Instagram: “We love the place so much and have been proud to contribute in some small way to our local music scene. That said, as owners we each have other things in our lives that we need to focus on and have decided Ronette’s is not going to be a long term project for us right now.” They went on to thank their team, which for a time included chef Megan Barone of Mixtape Pasta, who promises pasta pop-ups soon.

Hotel Albatross in Ballard: This place that called itself “A Safe Harbor for Marooned Souls” opened in 2015 courtesy of the owners of neighboring Ocho and Hazelwood, featuring live music alongside “Exotic Libations & Delectables.” Per the staff on Instagram: “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t gutted by the closing of our bar. We love Hotel Albatross and tried everything we could to keep the doors open …This community has meant so much for us.”

Shandong Bao House in Licton Springs: With his lease up, owner Jason Li assures fans that he’s seeking a new location and alerts them to stay tuned at shandongbaohouse.com. “We are very grateful for your support during the past 4 years, especially the most difficult period of the COVID shutdown,” he writes there. “We appreciate your visits and support. I want to continue to provide the best homemade food for you. I will miss you all and I hope to see you soon at a new location. Take care and love to you all!”

Crumby Sandwiches & Spirits in Fremont: Opened in summertime of 2021 by Ethan Stowell alum Brandon Marie, this spot served what the name implies in the place where Agrodolce used to be (or, for longtimers, the former home of the venerated Still Life Café). Marie could not be reached for more information by press time.

Little Big Burger on Capitol Hill: Open since April 2019, this branch of a pizza chain from Portland now owned by Amergent Hospitality Group never looked very populous, and now it has closed. A Green Lake location also departed at some point during the pandemic, with nobody seeming to have noticed.