While chef Brady Ishiwata Williams serves an $86 five-course menu at Tomo in White Center, he’s there for all the other culinary greatness of the neighborhood — including an extremely tasty crawfish boil, an outstanding version of a classic wedge salad, what must be the Seattle area’s best $2.99 burrito and more.

After winning a James Beard award in 2019 at the helm of Seattle’s vaunted Canlis, Williams departed to open his own high-end spot in 2021, heading south to install Tomo next to an adult video store and just down the street from the original home of the Rat City Roller Derby. “The neighborhood has been overwhelmingly supportive,” he says now. “We know it’s a different type of offering, but around two-thirds of our reservations over the last two years have been from ours and the neighboring ZIP codes. … That feels great.

“We feel lucky to be a part of this community,” Williams continues, and Tomo takes part in the White Center Block Party, WC Pride, the Taste of White Center food bank fundraiser and more.

Williams recently added à la carte options at his place, and he’s happy to share his favorite items from his neighbors’ diverse menus. “We’re spoiled in our ’hood for sure,” he says of all White Center’s food offerings. (He also highly recommends the Southgate Roller Rink, including the bar.)

The Special Burrito at Taqueria la Fondita #2

Southwest 98th Street and 15th Avenue Southwest, White Center; 206-307-3008; taqueria-la-fondita.business.site

This hero of a taco truck conveniently parked in the middle of White Center’s business district provides perhaps one of the last great dining bargains to be found anywhere around: the Special Burrito. For just $2.99, it’s a light-meal or substantial-snack size, with a notably soft flour tortilla containing all the usual supporting players in perfect proportion: flavorful rice, a modicum of beans, plenty of onion (some of which seemed sauteed for sweetness, some raw for bite), not too much cilantro. The sign says the Special Burrito includes chicken, spicy pork and fried pork; it means choose one. There’s no wrong direction to go, but the latter, carnitas, is simply stellar here: crispy-edged bits of super-savory meat with an ideal slight heat. For $2.99, you could — and will want to — eat the Special Burrito pretty much all the time.

An ear of corn at the Best Roasted Corn Stand

9811 15th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-823-8952

Right next to the home of the Special Burrito, this stand’s dazzling variety of choices ranges from plain but probably fantastic American-style with butter, salt and black pepper, to an ear for the thrill-seeker that’s coated in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (each around $4). The traditional #6 gets mayo slathered all over and down in between the kernels, plenty of cotija, plus chili powder to your liking (mild, BTW, is very mild). Right now — it’s the height of corn season! — Best Roasted Corn is especially living up to its name.

A seafood boil at Crawfish House

9826 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-588-1613; crawfishhouse206.com; also in Renton

Vietnamese American chef/owner Hiep Ngo moved here from Louisiana to share that state’s great Cajun crawfish boil tradition in White Center, and among other Seattle-area options, his stands out. The interior’s done in a colorful, fun sort of Mardi Gras-meets-Comic Con; the seafood, sold by the pound at market price, includes crawfish, of course, along with four kinds of crab, clams, mussels and Gulf shrimp, served with your choice of spiciness and sauce (the house one, with garlic, butter and secret spices, is most popular for a reason). Kind servers make sure you put on the plastic gloves provided to keep the messiness level of using your hands to tear into all the goodness a manageable one. And likely due to high volume — this place opens at 2 p.m. and gets busy fast — everything tastes nice and fresh. Also: a basic-but-beautiful shrimp po’boy ($8.99 half/$13.99 whole).

The rajas and cheese tamales at Carniceria El Paisano

9629 15th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-767-5526; carniceriaelpaisano.com

This butcher shop’s long expanse of a glass case holds all kinds of enticing meats and sausages, but the to-go treasure here is by the cash register in the back: a giant metal steam-pot that holds hot, truly heavenly tamales. Handmade fresh daily from a family recipe with all-natural ingredients, these beauties feature luxuriously creamy, perfectly salty masa — seriously, intensely good — filled with stretchy cheese, along with small but mighty strips of jalapeño. The pork tamales, while lacking as much spicy heat, might be even better: savory, rich, meat-and-corn miracles. If you love tamales — or even if you think you don’t — you must try these. Three, which is more than you can probably eat, cost $10 with tax and tip.

The wedge salad at Can Bar

9427 17th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-887-3040; canbarseattle.com

Low-key and nautical-themed without going overboard, this friendly spot feels like an instant favorite. The glossy-topped wooden bar was made from a 1960 Owens Pleasure Craft, which suits the cruising-along happy feeling of the place. The name of the bar itself refers to a vast selection of canned beers ranging from Rainier to sought-after specialties, while the food menu offers sandwiches, burgers and such, with all elements made in-house. “The Wedgy” salad ($12) — extremely fresh, super-crisp, chilled iceberg lettuce served covered with bits of bacon, blue cheese, tomato, cucumber and green onion, all doused in an appropriate amount of light but luxurious house ranch — is exactly what it should be, and perfectly delicious. This salad alone will make you wish that Can Bar was your local.

The huarache at Taqueria Los Potrillos 4

9600 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-578-7416; taquerialospotrillos4.com

A brightly lit, welcoming spot, Los Potrillos holds all the taqueria favorites on its four flat-screens of menu, with 53 total choices. The huarache ($12.25) isn’t listed until #50, but should not be missed: The version of the corn-cake shaped like the sole of one of the world’s best shoes is almost a foot long here, with golden-crisped edges, creaminess in the middle and zero of the gumminess that some suffer from. Heaped high with a choice of meat — like smoky, chewy bits of carne asada — then lettuce, tomato, crema and cotija, all it wants is one (or more) of the salsas from the self-serve salsa-and-chips bar.

Vietnamese takeaway at Gõ Seattle Grab & Go

9988 15th Ave. S.W., Suite A, Seattle; 206-762-7935; goseattlecatering.com

With almost three decades of experience in restaurants since his family came here from Vietnam in 1991, owner Dao Tran operates a popular catering service out of this spot, and the plastic-wrapped trays of big, golden-crispy half moons of bánh xèo awaiting pickup may make you rethink any future party plans. To-go options include made-to-order banh mi, various vermicelli noodle bowls, pâté chaud, Vietnamese coffee and more, and if you walk out without your pork-and-shrimp fresh rolls, one of the extremely nice people working may run out in the rain to find you in the parking lot. As a sign above one of the refrigerated cases here says, “Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day” — find that something here.