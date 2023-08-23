Is Hillman City becoming a food-and-drink hub?

The James Beard Awards judging panel has recently spotlighted rising culinary stars on this short stretch of Rainier Avenue south of Columbia City. This summer, Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago was in the running for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific, while across the street, Pamela Vuong of The Flour Box was nominated for the Outstanding Baker award last year. Now, two bars have joined those hot spots on the main drag, including a big name in the craft beer scene.

A toast to these Hillman City newcomers and five other bar openings around Seattle.

Machine House Brewing

5718 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (Hillman City); 206-402-6025; machinehousebrewery.com

Machine House is a big score for Hillman City. With Seattle’s obsession over hazy IPAs, don’t forget: We have excellent British-style beers in our backyard. Talented brewer Bill Arnott and his cask-conditional ales can now be found at the corner of South Orcas Street and Rainier Avenue South. Since the brewery moved from Georgetown, Arnott has gone through so many kegs that he has had to ration out the stock until he can get his brewing facility up and running again. You can soon expect up to eight bitter and other classic English-style ales behind the bar. Machine House also partnered with Columbia City’s Flying Lion Brewery to brew some kegs. You can catch Premier League and other soccer games here, and the all-ages, dog-friendly, 49-seat taproom will have an outdoor seating area soon.

Mimi

5701 Rainier Ave. S., Unit D, Seattle (Hillman City); instagram.com/mimibarsea

Across the street from Machine House sits this cool nook that looks more like a personal pad than a drinking hole. The walls are accented in a Barbie-esque pink hue, while the space is lush and green from dozens of succulents and other plants. There’s also a lounge-y upstairs area and a hidden patio in the backyard. The no-frills drink list has dive-bar staples including PBR, Rainier and High Life ponies, along with hipster favorites such as Underberg and cans of Sprezza vermouth spritz. No hard liquor license, but the creative drink list includes a blackberry sake mule, peach-cherry rosé sangria and a shandy made from grapefruit, tamarind and PBR. The bar is currently open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight, but also hosts pop-ups.

Stoup Brewing Capitol Hill

1158 Broadway, Seattle (Capitol Hill); stoupbrewing.com

A big name in the Ballard Brewery District, Stoup Brewing expands to the former Optimism space in another barhopping hub, the Pike/Pine corridor on Capitol Hill. Stoup takes over the largest taproom in Washington state, in terms of square footage and sales of draft beer, according to Optimism. The 16,000-square-foot brewery can hold more than 400 patrons. The 36 taps showcase about 20 beers, including Stoup’s acclaimed Citra IPA, along with hard seltzers, root beer and other nonalcoholic beverages. And, just in time for hop season: Stoup, which brewed 11 fresh-hop beers last year, will offer those limited releases at the Capitol Hill location in late September.

Bar Bayonne

1315 E. Jefferson St., Seattle (Central District)

One of the big summer openings in Seattle, this project comes from J.J. Proville and Zac Overman, the duo behind the critically acclaimed French bistro L’Oursin next door. Same Francophile vibe, but Bayonne also borrows from Spain’s Basque country with a kalimotxo cocktail on tap; the usual Coca-Cola mixed with red wine gets doctored with Armagnac to lend a fruity, nutty layer to this classic street drink. I dare say those who find that Coke-wine drink vile will enjoy this classy, contemporary riff. The 36-seat bar has limited storage and kitchen space, hence a more minimal approach to the menu than its older sibling next door. Cocktails are simple, two- or three-ingredient tipples, and the natural wines by the glass run between $9-$13, which you can pair with cheeses, charcuterie and oysters. For something more substantial, check the display case, with piles of jambon beurre baguettes with shaved ham and butter ($14), veggie sandwiches and the quiche of the day. The two induction burners behind the bar are essentially its kitchen, if you‘re jonesing for a bowl of mussels.

Future Primitive Alki Beach Bar

2536 Alki Ave. S.W., #106, Seattle (West Seattle); futureprimitivebeer.com

This is one of the best new al fresco drinking spaces in the city. The White Center brewery expands with a spacious outdoor beer garden and taproom across the street from Alki Beach. Grab a lager and slouch on the Adirondack chairs while you sink your bare feet in the sand and try to forget that summer is winding down. For the sun-shy, there are 25 seats inside the taproom, which will carry all of the brewery’s greatest hits, including its German-style pilsner, N.P.F.O., and an IPA brewed in collaboration with the Seattle band Thunderpussy. All-ages and dog-friendly.

OOLA Capitol Hill

1412 E. Union St., Seattle (Capitol Hill); 206-512-6772; oolacapitolhill.com

The popular Seattle whiskey distillery moves into the former Marjorie restaurant space. While this is technically a bar-restaurant with all ages allowed, the new OOLA uses its line of vodka, gin and whiskey for cocktail pairings with small plates curated by executive chef Elizabeth Blacker, formerly of Cafe Juanita in Kirkland. The New American menu ranges from hot plates, including a pork cheek with chutney, to a cold plate of hamachi crudo. Bar bites will be a big component, as OOLA will launch a happy hour soon. For fans of its spirits, OOLA offers a single malt and five other limited whiskey releases that can only be ordered at its Capitol Hill location.

Atlas Sports & Spirits

537 First Ave. N., Seattle (Uptown); 206-385-2185; facebook.com/atlassportsandspirits

The bar-restaurant formerly known as Atlas Kitchen and Lounge reopens under new ownership, relocated into the former Racha Thai restaurant space. It’s among a handful of bars rushing to open in Uptown to take advantage of foot traffic from concerts and sports games at nearby Seattle Center and Climate Pledge Arena. Atlas turns its projector and eight TVs on with the volume up for Seahawks and other hometown team games. The 60-seat sports bar also shows UFC fights.