Harry Potter entered the wizarding world on film 20 years ago in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Twenty!? Wow — as if that doesn’t make you feel like you need a time turner or two!

The actors are reuniting for a 20th anniversary special set to air Jan. 1 on HBO Max, and we’ve got all the Harry Potter-inspired snacks for your watch party. Don’t worry, these treats are so easy even a Muggle can make them.

Butterbeer floats

Most butterbeer recipes call for cooking brown sugar, butter and heavy cream together. If little fingers and hot stoves seem like asking for a trip to the hospital wing, try this easy, no-cook version instead: Start with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, then a drizzle of butterscotch syrup. Pour in cream soda and top with a maraschino cherry.

Golden Snitches

Ferrero Rocher, what a catch! These hazelnut chocolate balls are wrapped in gold foil, which makes them perfect snitches. To make wings, I, ahem, winged it and cut them out of blank copy paper freehand. Attach the wings to the ball using the Ferrero Rocher sticker. It’s OK if they’re not perfect — your seekers will snatch up these snitches faster than you can say, “I open at the close.”

Polyjuice Potion

The real magic here is sneaking some leafy greens into your picky eaters. First, pour some almond or soy milk into the blender, then toss in a handful of leafy greens. Spinach or kale (or an avocado) makes the smoothie start to look questionable. Add ripe bananas for natural sweetness and spoon some Greek yogurt on top for extra creaminess. Give it a swirl.

It won’t look that appetizing. Call this super healthy smoothie Polyjuice Potion.

Quidditch brooms

Accio, Firebolt! Take half a piece of string cheese, shred one end and poke a pretzel stick in the other end.

Chocolate frogs

There are two ways to go about this: You can either buy some frog gummies and dip them in melted chocolate, or buy a cheap plastic chocolate frog mold. We went with the mold because the more chocolate, the better, right?

You can find a bag of chocolate melts at any grocery store. These are discs of chocolate made specifically for melting, different from chocolate chips. Warm up the chocolate melts in the microwave. You can use a pastry bag to pipe the melted chocolate into the mold; we just spooned it in and it worked like a charm. Gently tap the mold to shake loose any air bubbles. Let the mold cool in the freezer for 10 minutes, and the chocolate frogs will hop right out.

If you don’t have enough patience to mold little frogs, you’re perfectly justified in setting out whole chocolate bars as a dementor remedy. Scientific fact: The best antidote for deepest despair is a big slab of chocolate.

Magic wands

Channel your inner Ollivanders and craft edible wands. Start with Trader Joe’s Italian breadsticks, which are just the right size. Dip them in melted chocolate (the same chocolate melts you used for the frogs) and poke the tip into rainbow nonpareils (which are the sprinkles shaped like tiny balls). Set the wand on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to cool. We promise these will be much tastier than holly and phoenix feather.

DIY Every Flavour Beans

Take a regular bag of jelly beans and assign flavors to them, the more disgusting the better. The fun is in how creative you can be. Liver? Tripe? The real question is how Dumbledore even knew what earwax tastes like.