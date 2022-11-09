Our latest bar roundup includes a big brewery opening in Seattle, while on the other side of the Highway 520 bridge, a big-name chef sets up a swanky cocktail den in Bellevue.

We run these opening roundups about every six weeks, and one constant theme in 2022 is how often Woodinville pops up. At least two dozen bars and restaurants have either opened this year or are close to debuting in this wine town. Our latest roll call is no exception, as three more tasting rooms cut their grand-opening ribbons in Woodinville.

Bar Moore

10237 Main St., Bellevue; 425-998-1600, bobbymoorerestaurants.com

Chef Bobby Moore, formerly of The Barking Frog, is the latest to open on Main Street in the Old Bellevue commercial district. He unveils a Euro-inspired cocktail den, and he also purchased the Bis on Main restaurant nearby.

At Bar Moore, the 50-seat drinking den has a designated family-seating area, but this dim bar really caters to the high-end, drinking crowd with Champagne and sparkling wine to pair with oysters, caviar and potato chips. For something more substantial, there is a seafood tower to share, along with a Parisian-centric menu that includes a croque madame sandwich, duck confit and pâté served with baguettes.

Browne Family Vineyards Tasting Room

10245 Main St., Bellevue; brownefamilyvineyards.com/visit/

Also along Main Street is this tasting room that specializes in Bordeaux-style reds from Walla Walla. Browne winery also got into the booze business, so you can now sample its new line of bourbon, rye and single malt. The 75-seat Browne tasting room will also host karaoke and movie nights soon. Many shopkeepers expect Bar Moore and Browne to give this commercial strip’s happy-hour scene a jolt.

L’Ecole Heritage Wine Bar

17401 133rd Ave. N.E., Woodinville: 425-522-5022, lecole.com

One of the oldest wineries in Walla Walla, L’Ecole unveils its new bar along Wine Walk Row, a new retail-and-apartment complex in the Schoolhouse District. Wine Walk Row aims to be a barhopping drag with hot spots such as McQueen Champagne Bar and a tapas bar from Valdemar Estates. Prolific chef Ethan Stowell has also opened an outpost of his popular New York-style pizza spot Ballard Pizza Co. along this row. L’Ecole bar, which can seat 58 indoor and outdoor, offers eight to 10 wines by the glass including its popular semillon and merlot. Its much-sought-after 2019 Bordeaux-blend Ferguson is sold out, but the 2020 vintage will be released next spring.

Barnard Griffin tasting room

17401 133rd Ave. N.E., C108, Woodinville; barnardgriffin.com

The Richland-based winery also expands to Wine Walk Row with limited releases that were previously available only to its wine club members. The Barnard Griffin tasting room will offer 19 wines by the glass including its barbera, petit verdot and whites like albarino and semillon. For food, its charcuterie vending machine dispenses cheeses, meats and other accouterment. The tasting room can seat 50 inside and an additional 20 on the patio.

Tsillan Cellars

13550 N.E. Village Square Drive, Unit 1070, Woodinville; 425-482-5976, tsillancellars.com

And a half-mile southeast of that Wine Walk Row sits another cluster of tasting rooms called Woodin Creek’s Wine Alley, which landed this winery from Lake Chelan. The 50-seat Tsillan tasting room offers eight wines by the glass including its signature 2019 Estate Reserve syrah and the 2021 Dolce Donna white blend. Tsillan Cellars is the seventh tenant in Wine Alley, joining Ambassador Wines, Ancestry Cellars, Adams Bench, Baer Winery, Rooted Souls and Truth Teller.

Here Today Brewery & Kitchen

2815 Elliott Ave., Suite 101, Seattle; heretodayseattle.com

One of the big beer openings in Seattle this year, this long-awaited brewing project comes from certified cicerone Chris Elford, brewer Mario Cortes and Dave Riddile. These beer geeks experiment with some esoteric brews, including a Poland-style Grodziskie wheat beer that tastes like a smoky pilsner. Hop heads also will love this taproom. There are plenty of IPAs including a collaboration beer with the stellar Holy Mountain Brewing Co. To fortify you between pints, there are burgers and a cheffy take on the Seattle dog with deep-fried jalapeño peppers, pickled onions and a citrusy goat-and-cream-cheese blend. This brewery near the waterfront can seat about 140 indoor and outdoor. Dogs are allowed in the patio, and children are allowed until 8 p.m.

Queen Anne Bottle Shop

309 W. McGraw St. (Upper Queen Anne), Seattle; qabottleshop.com

This retail shop doubles as a 20-seat wine bar and also serves as a waiting area for customers who can’t get into Bar Mariam next door. Both spots are under the same ownership. Some small plates on the Bar Mariam menu are also served at the wine bar including its lobster roll and its chanterelle mushroom toast. Queen Anne Bottle Shop will also launch a vermouth happy hour soon. The shop carries about 160 natural wines from around the world with plans to double its inventory next year.