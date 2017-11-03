One silver lining to this closure-cloud: The chef/owner of one lauded place says it's just on hiatus.

Some dear old favorites are falling by the wayside, but one very promising newcomer promises it’ll be back. Meanwhile, since the last list of closures about two months ago, 26 new places opened in and around Seattle — then 22 more.

NOW CLOSED, BUT SET TO RETURN

Iconiq in Mount Baker has closed its doors after just seven months, but the good news is that chef/owner Toshiyuki Kawai says his critically acclaimed spot will be back. He told Nosh Pit blog that he’s taking time out to deal with a family emergency in Japan, but not to worry — he’ll announce when he’s reopening on Iconiq’s website.

GONE FOR GOOD

The Redwood on Capitol Hill had its last hurrah on Halloween. “It’s a long story and I won’t bore you with it,” the bar said on its Facebook page, as well as “thank you everybody for coming in and saying goodbye, its been overwhelmingly overwhelming xoxxox.” One of the bathroom sinks bore the graffiti “i love you, goodbye forever” in perfect cursive. And so another great Seattle dive bites the dust — and, of course, a new development is set to take its place.

Cafe Racer in the University District is no more. The spirit of the beloved, oddball spot survived a horrific shooting five years ago, but economic realities could not be overcome, owner Kurt Geissel told my colleague Tan Vinh. Geissel cited debt from retrofitting and re-permitting, as well as impact from nine months of construction on the street. And “also the neighborhood changing,” Geissel said. “Everybody used to live [within] a couple blocks of the place. Now, nobody can afford to live there anymore.”

99 Park in Bellevue has shut down, tweeting, simply, “The building that we’re in is slated to be redeveloped in January, so we’ve decided to close up shop.” The closure appears abrupt; one Yelper wrote this week, “I made a reservation, went there yesterday and they had a sign up that it was closed. No call or alert.” 99 Park opened in summer 2014. The same owner still runs 2120 in Amazonland, open since June.

Tempero do Brasil in the University District has closed after 19 years, with the family of owners expressing heartfelt thanks, as well as pride in “the many years of serving you our best, and the awesome amount of blood, sweat and tears we have all dedicated to the restaurant.” It sounds like they may not be done yet: “Stay tuned for our next venture,” they also say.

Kushibar in Belltown says via its website, “We are sad to announce that Kushibar is permanently closed. Thank you all for 9 years of business and very fond memories!”

Kokoras Greek Grill in West Seattle has closed with, according to West Seattle Blog, a handwritten sign on the door citing “employee conflict,” which then itself disappeared.

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE

Bar Abajo and The Upstairs in Belltown are losing their lease, to be replaced by a much-less-fun dentists’ office. Fans should plan to say goodbye on or before Sunday, December 10, and the owners of Bar Abajo are looking for a new space, in case you have a tip for them.