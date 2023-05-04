As food writers, we might be biased, but when it comes to important places in a neighborhood, restaurants are at the top of the list. They’re the spaces that keep us fed, of course, but they’re also community touchstones — coffee shops where groups can gather for wine tastings, readings and knitting groups; cozy dining rooms where good news is shared and where you can seek comfort when dealing with bad news; small cafes where local teenagers have their first jobs.

We talked to six Rainier Beach restaurant owners to get a feel for not only what they love about their neighborhood (and it’s a lot), but also to see where they fit in among this diverse quilt of streets and avenues.

These interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and concision.

A little ice cream treat can go a long way

Ashanti Mayfield of Creamy Cone Cafe

(9433 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; Instagram.com/creamyconecafe)

Creamy Cone Cafe, owned by Ashanti Mayfield, opened two years ago this May. Mayfield has lived in Rainier Beach for 15 years. She grew up in Othello, but her mom graduated from Rainier Beach High School. She calls finding the space in Rainier Beach for the scoop shop a “happy accident.”

Ashanti Mayfield on what makes Creamy Cone special: “We opened at a time of uncertainty, a lot of fear and sadness during the pandemic. We knew opening the doors we wanted it to be a happy place. We have bright colors and a lot of affirmations on the wall … things like ‘You Matter.’ My favorite is ‘Every Day is a Blessing.’ A little bit of positivity can change the day and change the energy. Ice cream is kind of an inexpensive treat, so we try to keep our prices fair so everybody can just enjoy a little taste of joy.”

On what she loves about Rainier Beach: “I love the positive changes that have come about. There’s always been a lot of diversity here, that’s always something I’ve been appreciative of. And we have good families as well. We have good schools and nice parks. I think we have the best pool in the city — they keep the water at a perfect temperature.”

On how she’d like to see the neighborhood evolve: “Big shout-out to Rainier Beach Action Coalition — I didn’t know anything about them until I opened and I see them out here, in the neighborhood really doing a lot of work … They have so many different avenues of giving back to the community: they’re keeping the streets clean, they have a “dunk the junk” campaign. They’re going down the whole Rainier Valley area keeping it really nice and I see the difference. They hold circles where people are able to come and talk about community things. That right there, I feel like is how the community is going to evolve in a better way, because of organizations like that. And then hopefully we’ll see other businesses open that have kind of the same goal — to provide a place that’s family friendly, great customer service and great product.”

— Jackie Varriano

A vegetarian hang out that welcomes everyone

Su Harambe of Redwing Cafe

(9272 57th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-420-1706; redwingcafe.com)

Su Harambe and Anthony Campbell opened the vegetarian coffee shop and restaurant Redwing Cafe in November 2012. The couple has lived in the neighborhood since 2004.

Su Harambe on what makes Redwing special: “We were a little nervous that we live in this totally diverse neighborhood — diverse in so many ways — and what if this little vegetarian restaurant was really not diverse?” Harambe says. Their solution was to make the space an extension of their home; painting it warm, inviting colors and filling the walls with rotating art by local artists. They continually stressed to the community that Redwing was a place for all, a community hub. Now, nearly a decade later, their work has paid off.

“I’ve witnessed all kinds of friendships being made at Red Wing [in which] 10 years later, those people are still friends. I’ve watched them meet each other at Red Wing,” Harambe says.

On what she loves about Rainier Beach: “I love that it’s really beautiful. That I can look out my window and I can see the lake. There’s a family of eagles that lives here that we commune with. The people are amazing … We have numerous teenagers working at the restaurant that we’ve known since they were babies. I see the strength of that community as the most beautiful thing about Rainier Beach.”

On how she’d like to see the neighborhood evolve: “I will be happy when there are more businesses you can walk to. Having not only commercial spaces but more park spaces available, I see that evolution and [it] is only going to become a stronger neighborhood than it is now.”

— J.V.

A nonjudgmental neighborhood hangout

Milen Gebreselassie of Kaffa Coffee and Wine Bar

(8136 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-453-3558; kaffacoffeeandwinebar.com)

At Kaffa Coffee and Wine Bar, a faint but richly piney waft of etan — an Ethiopian incense — hangs in the air. In one room, a group of men sit and talk; in the other, a couple feasts on a huge platter of Milen Gebreselassie’s Ethiopian cuisine. One customer stops in just to pick up some big rounds of soft housemade injera to go. Gebreselassie has run the restaurant, cafe and wine bar with her husband, Bisrat Tadesse, for almost nine years, with the help of extended family and the support of Rainier Beach, especially, she notes, through the pandemic. In return, Kaffa offers its space free for events and donates vegan fare to plant-based eaters in need. Organic Ethiopian coffee beans are featured, and Gebreselassie offers the traditional coffee ceremony by reservation only.

Milen Gebreselassie on Kaffa’s role in the community: “You probably have seen the regulars … it’s a hangout place — mostly for immigrants, Ethiopian, but we’re also having Eritreans, ’cause we used to be the same country, and Somalis, and a lot of local people coming as well — anybody. I want to provide affordable, good quality food. That’s how we serve our neighbors. Anybody can come and pass the time, converse … We hold the space [for neighbors] to rest, to share their ideas, their concerns about the community, or their daily life. So we just provide a non-judgmental space.”

On how she’d like to see the neighborhood evolve: “We hope it stays affordable for everybody because I know a lot of people who are moving way south because they cannot afford the rents anymore. And also safety — we were broken into a couple of months ago — a lot of businesses have been broken into lately. So we hope this area stays as diverse, and affordable, and hopefully safer.”

On what she loves about Rainier Beach: “It’s diverse — you feel like you’re included. And also there’s great scenery — we have beautiful parks, and the proximity to the water … We love that.”

— Bethany Jean Clement

A favorite Japanese snack finds its Seattle home

Harold Fields of Umami Kushi

(9099 Seward Park Ave. S., Seattle: 206-723-1887; umamikushi.com)

At his anime-pop-bright bakery and cafe, Harold Fields sells the snack he became extremely enamored with while working as a chef in Japan: okazu pan, cushy buns with savory fillings. He couldn’t find them anywhere in Seattle when he moved to Rainier Beach 20-plus years ago, so he and his wife, who’s from Yokohama, worked to perfect a recipe, then he founded Umami Kushi in 2009. Okazu pan seem like a simple grab-and-go thing, but plenty of technique is involved, and Fields’ dough includes a starter he’s been feeding for a decade. All the fillings are made from scratch, with, for example, a slow-cooked beef curry and a 24-hour barbecued pork.

Harold Fields on what makes his okazu pan special: “It’s not only the dough, but that the flavors are very diverse. You can walk into our shop and you can find flavors that can appeal to many, many people. So, for example, the beef curry, the kimchi items — we also have teriyaki chicken, we have teriyaki salmon, we have black-eyed pea that’s served with a collard green pesto, on and on … Cajun chicken. I think it’s all about matching the neighborhood, matching the diversity within the neighborhood.”

On what he loves about Rainier Beach: “I love the diversity in the neighborhood, [and that] Rainier Beach still has the history of being a working-class, predominantly Black neighborhood. And I felt there was an opportunity for me to take everything I’ve experienced as a chef and to bring it into a neighborhood that no one would expect it to be … I’ve had customers tell me, ‘You make the neighborhood,’ and that’s a great feeling.”

On how he’d like to see the neighborhood evolve: “With the levels of construction that are coming about and the amount of people that are moving in, I think that’s going to allow more businesses to maybe take a chance on coming here … I always thought that they would do something with connecting the light rail to the Be’er Sheva Park, which is under development right now — I think that’s going to be a huge plus. I would just like to see more people coming to Rainier Beach and certainly enjoying okazu pans.”

— B.J.C

A working-person’s bar with high-quality drinks

Mark Paschal of Jude’s

(9252 57th Ave. S.; 206-379-6629; judesoldtown.com)

The mission statement of Jude’s is scattered throughout its 10-page menu if you read between the lines. Under the heading of cocktails, its $14 daiquiri notes that “75% of the sales of this cocktail will go toward hot meals for encampments in South Seattle.” On page two is a rare Willett 9-year-old rye sold as “a 1-oz pour, at cost,” to allow the working people of Rainier Beach a sip of a top-shelf whiskey that — unusually — is not marked up. This bar restaurant at the corner of Rainier Avenue South and 57th Avenue South is owned by the working people, to serve the working people of Rainier Beach, the owners say. We chatted with one of the five owners, Paschal, who was about to clean the bathroom and scrub the toilets when we caught up with him.

On the worker-owned model: “Leith Shenstone and I bought Jude’s in January 2020. Leith moved to Cle Elum in August of 2020 and sold his share of Jude’s to me in January 2021. In March of 2021, I presented the idea of worker ownership to the employees at the time, and we began the process in April of 2021. We began operating based on a consensus model, not majority rules, but if one member disagrees with a plan or action, then we either figure out a way forward that we can all agree with or we table it; and [we] also began to write out bylaws. Maggie Rodriguez, Tommy Thomasson, Josh Rice and I are the owners. Two of our co-workers will be eligible to become co-owners at the end of April. One more will be eligible in four months. All of us do everything. We don’t have defined roles.“

On his diverse spirits list: “We try to support people who have not had access to the market. We carry gin, rum and whiskey from Mexico. We carry rye and bourbon from Milam & Greene, a women-and-queer-owned business from Texas that makes incredible whiskey. We carry vodka from Supergay Spirits, which is queer-owned and operated based in New York.”

On Sunday service: “We donate the space on Sunday to Long Haul Mutual Aid Group, and at about 10:30 to 11 a.m., volunteers start showing up and they are here for two-to-four hours making chilis, sloppy Joes or sandwiches. Then the volunteers get into their cars with the food and other supplies and head out to various encampments around the South End and distribute food to those in need.”

— Tan Vinh

Bringer of Neapolitan-style pizza

Vince Mottola of Pizzeria Pulcinella

(10003 Rainier Ave. S.; 206-772-6861; vincesrestaurants.com/pizzeria-pulcinella)

In 2008, Vince Mottola introduced Neapolitan-style pizzas to the South End when he opened Pizzeria Pulcinella across from Lake Washington. He also owns a chain of Vince’s Italian restaurants in Burien, Renton Highlands and Federal Way, but Rainier Beach remains close to his heart. He and his wife of 40 years, Carla Rockwell Mottola, live a mile south of the pizzeria.

On what makes Rainier Beach special: “It’s right along the lake. Not a lot of neighborhoods can say that. We have all these parks that are on the water. That is unique for a small neighborhood. I love Pritchard Island Beach, north of Be’er Sheva Park. I love Dead Horse Canyon, behind Pulcinella. It’s like you are out in the wilderness.”

On what he’d like to see change: “We need something like in Columbia City. There’s a walkable long stretch there with many restaurants and entertainment venues and everything from dry cleaners to all the services you might need — a commercial business with density. We need something like that to make it a vibrant dining community.”

On where to eat: “Stone House for a nice, hearty breakfast. I love the setting — it was an old gas station. Red Wing Cafe’s owners are fabulous operators and very committed to the neighborhood. Baked goods are top-notch. Jude’s has amazing spirits and craft cocktails for such a small place. Taqueria Costa Alegre Taco Bus right across from Rainier Beach High School is a good value for the money.”

— T.V.