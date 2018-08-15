A big seafood spot and a smaller, meatier place prepare for the end, while six others have bowed out in the last six weeks. But compared to new openings ...

Since we last tallied up Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures about six weeks ago, a half-dozen places have said goodbye, with two more announcing plans to close this fall. In the meantime, for those keeping score, seven new Seattle bars debuted. Then six more. And 39 restaurants. Thirty-nine.

CLOSING SOON

Le Petit Cochon in Fremont: “After 5 amazing years,” chef/owner Derek Ronspies says on Facebook, “the time has to come to close the doors” of his farm-to-table/nose-to-tail restaurant. “This decision does not come easily and without sadness,” he notes, giving respect to the local producers that LPC has featured and thanking fans “from the bottom of our hearts.” But there’s still time — dinner will be served through mid-October. And Ronspies says that until then, they’ll keep striving to make it so good, you’ll curse volubly.

Chandler’s Crabhouse in South Lake Union: Due to Vulcan’s plans to redevelop the property, Chandler’s Crabhouse will say goodbye on Sept. 30 — after 30 years of going through, they say, more live Dungeness crab than any other restaurant in the U.S.A.

NOW CLOSED

The very first Pagliacci in the University District: If you (mis)spent some of your teen years hanging out on the Ave, this one stings. Co-owner Matt Galvin announced the July closure “with a heavy heart,” saying, “Both the Ave and our business have changed.”

ChinaPie in Fremont: While the restaurant was critically well-received, it seems that “Pizza and dumplings. Under one roof. No lie” didn’t have staying power. Chef Vuong Loc, who also runs neighboring Pomerol, has given up on the concept after fewer than two years. Loc did not respond to a request for more info.

Union Bar in Hillman City: The bar with the motto “Where labor rests” went out with a populist bang, including one last Drag Queen Bingo and $2 pints until the kegs went dry. But post-shift drinks will carry on — the owners report on Facebook that they’ve sold the place to the proprietors of the Central District’s Twilight Exit.

Octo Sushi on Capitol Hill: After eight years on 12th Avenue, the sushi spot thanked its valuable customers via a hearted-and-starred sign on Facebook and closed up shop.

Far Eats in Belltown and Wild Orchid in Olympic Manor: Sad readers report that both these places have fallen victim to Seattle’s real-estate churn.

IN TRANSITION

Old Ballard Liquor Co. in Ballard: The nano-distillery that opened in 2012 is no more, but fans of the small cafe added in 2016 may take heart, as the website promises it’ll be reborn as a Nordic bar and restaurant by the end of August.