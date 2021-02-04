Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs is this Sunday, Feb. 7, and, unfortunately, what’s normally an excuse to gather a lot of people to eat lots of food is going to be different this year (I crammed 22 people into my tiny apartment last year and I miss it dearly, *sigh*).

But even if you’re watching the game (or just the commercials) with just your household, you can still snack on great food. Consider supporting local restaurants by ordering takeout. Here are some recommendations for Seattle-area spots that make great, classic football-watching food that you can add to your Super Bowl spread.

Buffalo wings from Wood Shop BBQ

2513 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-557-8090; thewoodshopbbq.com

I have eaten a lot, A LOT, of chicken wings in Seattle, and to this day, the best ones I’ve had are from Wood Shop BBQ in the Central District. During these COVID times, they have limited frying abilities, so your best bet is to grab a pack of take-and-bake wings (20 wings for $20). But even though you have to cook them at home, the wings still pack the smoky, juicy flavor that you’d get if you ordered them in-house. And then you can slather them with that tangy, spicy buffalo sauce and its signature ranch. AHH!!! I’m hungry.

Or, try these other recommendations from food writers Tan Vinh and Bethany Jean Clement, including the wings from Marco Polo Bar & Grill in Georgetown.

Banh mi from Rise & Shine Bakery

19920 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; 206-574-8330; on Facebook

Cold cuts might be a Super Bowl staple, but you know what’s even better? Banh mi! There are a ton of great spots around the Seattle area to pick up these Vietnamese sandwiches, but Rise & Shine in Shoreline is a solid standout for its attention to detail.

Birria tacos from Taco City

5212 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-717-2170; tacocitysea.com

Indulge in these crunchy, cheesy birria tacos from Taco City in Columbia City. They’re filled with gooey cheese and fistfuls of beef, so good maybe you won’t even need to eat anything else. Food writer Jackie Varriano also recommends “cracking the lid (or taking it off) if your drive home from Taco City is longer than 10 minutes as it worked wonders in preserving crunch.”

Pizza from Cornelly

601 Summit Ave. E., Seattle; cornellyseattle.com

Take home the piping hot, greasy, gooey goodness of a Cornelly pizza. Food writer Tan Vinh says that this is a great takeout option, and will stay fresh even on a longer drive home.

Chili kit from The London Plane

300 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; 206-624-1374; thelondonplaneseattle.com

The London Plane in Pioneer Square has a special Super Bowl deal this weekend: one quart of beef chili, a tray of cornbread, all the fixings and a six-pack of beer for $50. If you’re in a household of two people, this is probably the perfect pack for you.

Cupcakes from Cupcake Royale

Satisfy your sweet tooth craving with these special football cupcakes from Cupcake Royale. You can even customize the sprinkles colors to match whichever team you’re rooting for. If you don’t get Seahawks green and blue in solidarity though (no, I don’t want to talk about what happened this season), can you even call yourself a Seattleite?