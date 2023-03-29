Five Seattle restaurants and bar have made the cut for the prestigious James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary industry.

Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago in Hillman City is the only Seattle chef who’s still in the running for “Best Chef” in the Northwest, while sisters Yenvy and Quynh Pham, make the cut for “Outstanding Restaurateur” for Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat, all in Seattle. (You can read our review of the Phams’ new restaurant here.)

In North Seattle, Copine is up for “Outstanding Restaurant” while the popular cocktail den Rob Roy in Belltown is in the running for “Outstanding Bar.”

In Pullman, The Black Cypress was named a finalist for “Outstanding Hospitality.”

Those are the six of the 14 semifinalists who have a chance to win a James Beard medal this summer.

Here’s the full list of James Beard finalists. The winners will be announced on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

This is a developing story that will be updated.