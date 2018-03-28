How about a happy hour where the entire dinner menu is discounted? Or big sushi rolls for $5 each? Find all that and more in this month's happy-hour roundup around town.

Our happy-hour roundup this month addresses some nagging complaints brought up in our inbox. For those who want a larger happy-hour selection and bigger portions, we’ve found a couple spots. For those who complain there aren’t enough weekend happy hours on Capitol Hill outside of the Pike/Pine corridor, we’ve got you covered for that, too.

District One Saigon

The owner behind the Pho Cyclo Cafes in Seattle and Bellevue brings high-end Vietnamese food to Redmond. Happy hour is a good time to check this restaurant out since every food-and-drink item on the menu is 30 percent off. The name implies that its cuisine covers the south province, but the menu is more diverse, including the popular northern Vietnamese dish Cha Ca la Vong, turmeric-and-dill fish, which is on nearly all the menus at Vietnamese restaurants these days. The restaurant also takes reservations for happy hour.

2720 152nd Ave. N.E., #150, Redmond (inside Avalon Esterra Park); happy hour daily 3-5:30 p.m.; 425- 202-7150, districtonesaigon.com

Yume Sushi

This new Magnolia restaurant comes from the chef behind the popular happy-hour izakaya spot Shiku in Ballard. So of course there’s happy hour here. Some karaage fried chicken along with California, spicy tuna and a handful of other rolls are offered, most for about $5. Beer, sake and wine specials range from $4 to $5.

3217 W. McGraw St., (Magnolia) Seattle; happy hour Monday-Saturday 4-6 p.m., closed Sundays; 206-402-6397

Boca Resto Bar & Grill

This steak-and-potato happy hour serves different cuts of steak and starches along with different beef sandwiches ($6-$10). Beers, wines and cocktails range from $5 to $7. It’s a new Latin American-themed restaurant with mostly Argentine influence. There’s a picture of the Pope, but Argentine soccer star Messi gets higher billing on its pedestal. Priorities!

416 Broadway E., (Capitol Hill) Seattle; happy hour Monday-Saturday 4-6 p.m. and all day Sunday from 4 p.m. to closing (about 10 p.m.); 206-322-1063, bocarestobar.com

Lao Bar

The happy-hour menu focuses on Laotian street food with dumplings ($6) and skewers, including chicken satay and fish meatballs on a stick ($3). Beer and wine go for $3-$6 and cocktails are $10. A better deal might be the house sparkling wine bottles priced at only $15. Note its hours may change soon, so call to check on its closing time for happy hour.

219 Broadway E., Unit# 14, (Capitol Hill) Seattle; happy hour Tuesday-Sunday 4:30-6:30 p.m. and again 8 p.m. to closing (closing hours are around 10 p.m. on Tuesdays-Thursdays and also Sundays; on Fridays and Saturdays, closing hour is around 1 a.m.); 206-420-7410, laobarrestaurant.com

Tamari Bar

The new izakaya bar serves a lot of the funky Japanese takes like Hama Cheese Sushi Roll with yellowtail, Parm and jalapeño for happy hour. The menu changes daily though, so you never know what to expect. But happy-hour prices range from $4.50 to $11, and beer, sake and selected cocktails range from $6 to $7. The bar comes from the same investors behind Suika nearby.

500 E. Pine St., (Capitol Hill) Seattle; happy hour Tuesday-Sunday 5-6:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to closing (around 11 p.m.) and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to closing (around midnight), closed on Mondays; 206-979-8800, tamaribarseattle.com