Cocktails to-go are allowed in Washington now — as if you needed another reason to imbibe during this stay-home order. The catch is that you must order food with that mixed drink. (And no, this is not Bourbon Street; you still have to wait until you get home.) Most Mexican restaurants with a liquor license were fast out of the gate, selling Mason jars of margaritas as soon as the governor approved cocktails to-go on May 6. By the end of this week or early next week, most cocktail dens across Seattle will reopen to sell cocktails to-go. Many are still waiting for their shipments of mini-bottles and flasks to arrive before they can start batching cocktails.

Like takeout food, not every cocktail holds up well in to-go containers. Citrusy drinks, including the popular margarita, won’t hold up over time because they contain fresh fruit. Boozy tipples like Manhattans and martinis have more staying power.

For a refreshing drink, your best bet is the Negroni (gin, Campari and sweet vermouth). Many Seattleites prefer theirs served up, though it will go down a lot easier with ice. Here are five cocktails bars we love that will serve you a drink to-go.

Roquette

Takeout available on Fridays only from 3-8 p.m.; 2232 First Ave., Seattle; roquettesea.com

The Belltown bar will sell you many of its greatest hits ($13-$15), including its Calvados-and-apple-brandy tipple the Normandy Old Fashioned, Chambery Negroni and other Japanese whiskey and mescal-based cocktails. Roquette will even sell you the hand-carved-ice and glassware.

Rupee Bar

Thursday-Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 4-7 p.m.; 6307 24th Ave. N.W., Ballard; 206-397-3263, rupeeseattle.com

Advertising

When bars were still humming, this was one of the hottest tickets in town, with waits up to 90 minutes on weekends. It’s easier to score its Sri Lankan- and Indian-inspired food and cocktails now as takeout. Two of its best mixed drinks are available to-go: the Curry Leaf Gimlet with ghee-washed gin, lime and curry leaf simple syrup balanced with sea salt (three servings for $27); and its gin drink Last Night in Negombo with turmeric, coconut milk and lime (three servings for $30). Rupee has some of the best drink deals in North Seattle.

The Doctor’s Office

Reopening soon; check webpage for latest updates; 1631 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206-741-7428, tdosea.com

One of the most anticipated bar openings in 2020, The Doctor’s Office got a lot of national ink before it closed due to the pandemic. Most bar hoppers didn’t get a chance to slink into this cozy, tiny Japanese-inspired cocktail den to check out the funky wall décor inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama. But soon, you can sip its signature Vesper, Manhattan and other three-ingredient classics at home. Just pop them in your freezer to chill.

Jude’s Old Town

5-8 p.m. daily (credit card only); text or call in your order; 9254 57th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-379-6629, judesoldtown.com/todrink

One of the most underrated cocktail bars in the city offers different takes on the Negroni ($12 each), including a pineapple-rum version. Most rum drinks fall on the fruity side. This is a big, boozy drink meant for sipping.

Canon

Reopening soon; check webpage for latest updates; 928 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-552-9755, canonseattle.com

Cocktail geeks itching for a drink from Seattle’s most celebrated bar won’t have to wait much longer as owner Jamie Boudreau may be days away from launching some of his signature drinks in to-go bottles. At press time, he was still waiting on his shipment of to-go containers.