Cocktails to-go are allowed in Washington now — as if you needed another reason to imbibe during this stay-home order. The catch is that you must order food with that mixed drink. (And no, this is not Bourbon Street; you still have to wait until you get home.) Most Mexican restaurants with a liquor license were fast out of the gate, selling Mason jars of margaritas as soon as the governor approved cocktails to-go on May 6. By the end of this week or early next week, most cocktail dens across Seattle will reopen to sell cocktails to-go. Many are still waiting for their shipments of mini-bottles and flasks to arrive before they can start batching cocktails.
Like takeout food, not every cocktail holds up well in to-go containers. Citrusy drinks, including the popular margarita, won’t hold up over time because they contain fresh fruit. Boozy tipples like Manhattans and martinis have more staying power.
For a refreshing drink, your best bet is the Negroni (gin, Campari and sweet vermouth). Many Seattleites prefer theirs served up, though it will go down a lot easier with ice. Here are five cocktails bars we love that will serve you a drink to-go.
Roquette
Takeout available on Fridays only from 3-8 p.m.; 2232 First Ave., Seattle; roquettesea.com
The Belltown bar will sell you many of its greatest hits ($13-$15), including its Calvados-and-apple-brandy tipple the Normandy Old Fashioned, Chambery Negroni and other Japanese whiskey and mescal-based cocktails. Roquette will even sell you the hand-carved-ice and glassware.
Rupee Bar
Thursday-Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 4-7 p.m.; 6307 24th Ave. N.W., Ballard; 206-397-3263, rupeeseattle.com
When bars were still humming, this was one of the hottest tickets in town, with waits up to 90 minutes on weekends. It’s easier to score its Sri Lankan- and Indian-inspired food and cocktails now as takeout. Two of its best mixed drinks are available to-go: the Curry Leaf Gimlet with ghee-washed gin, lime and curry leaf simple syrup balanced with sea salt (three servings for $27); and its gin drink Last Night in Negombo with turmeric, coconut milk and lime (three servings for $30). Rupee has some of the best drink deals in North Seattle.
The Doctor’s Office
Reopening soon; check webpage for latest updates; 1631 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206-741-7428, tdosea.com
One of the most anticipated bar openings in 2020, The Doctor’s Office got a lot of national ink before it closed due to the pandemic. Most bar hoppers didn’t get a chance to slink into this cozy, tiny Japanese-inspired cocktail den to check out the funky wall décor inspired by artist Yayoi Kusama. But soon, you can sip its signature Vesper, Manhattan and other three-ingredient classics at home. Just pop them in your freezer to chill.
Jude’s Old Town
5-8 p.m. daily (credit card only); text or call in your order; 9254 57th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-379-6629, judesoldtown.com/todrink
One of the most underrated cocktail bars in the city offers different takes on the Negroni ($12 each), including a pineapple-rum version. Most rum drinks fall on the fruity side. This is a big, boozy drink meant for sipping.
Canon
Reopening soon; check webpage for latest updates; 928 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-552-9755, canonseattle.com
Cocktail geeks itching for a drink from Seattle’s most celebrated bar won’t have to wait much longer as owner Jamie Boudreau may be days away from launching some of his signature drinks in to-go bottles. At press time, he was still waiting on his shipment of to-go containers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.