Summer is sandwich season. When the tomatoes are at their peak, thickly sliced and tucked in next to crunchy lettuce and crisp bacon. When the zucchini is cut into ribbons and layered with lemon, mint and coarse sea salt. And best of all, when you can eat those sandwiches outside, the sun’s warmth on your skin. Yes. Summer is the best time for sandwiches.

It’s serendipitous that some of Seattle’s most exciting summer restaurant openings have made sandwiches a cornerstone of their daytime menus. Some shops are only offering one a day, while others have entire menus stuffed with exquisite ingredients squished between two slices of freshly baked bread. Here are five of my favorite Seattle sandwiches shops from this summer.

Layers

7900 E. Green Lake Drive N. #107, Seattle; layersgreenlake.com

The husband-and-wife team of Avery and Ashley Hardin have settled into their new digs across the street from the Green Lake Park Wading Pool, occupying a slip of a space that was most recently a Mexican restaurant. In a city that seems to be obsessed with mortadella this summer, I am in love with the Body by Fra’Mani ($17) from Layers. The sandwich features sliced mortadella and soppressata piled upon a fresh Dutch crunch roll, the richness cut with a zippy red pesto and plenty of sliced pepperoncini, plus a few fresh leaves of lettuce and a dollop of creamy aioli. While their popular food truck has been sold to the terrific Good Morning Tacos, the Layers brick-and-mortar is packing extra star power with pastry chef Ellary Collins (Boot Scootin Bread, The London Plane) whipping up biscuits, cannelés and more.

Ben’s Bread

216 N. 70th St., Seattle; 206-420-7506, bensbread.com

After eight years of Ben’s Bread pop-ups and three years working on a brick-and-mortar location, Ben and Megan Campbell finally opened this Phinney Ridge space in July with a full roster of English muffins, doughnuts, breads, and one sandwich and one pizza each day. Sandwiches range from salame with ricotta and Calabrian chili ($12) to shaved zucchini with mint, lemon and butter ($12). The pizza one day was more like an open-face sandwich, topped with mortadella, stracciatella and pistachio ($6). The pizza base had been baked and topped with fresh ingredients, so I’m counting it as a sandwich — and a great one at that.

Good Luck Bread

3810 Airport Way S., Seattle; pizza.goodluckbread.com

This summer, Corrie Strandjord and her husband Eric Anderson (who make phenomenal frozen pizza as Good Luck Bread) have opened up their commercial kitchen space in Sodo every Saturday for pizzas, bread, cookies and sandwiches. The specialty sandwich changes every week. On a recent Saturday, I picked up arguably the best BLT I have ever eaten. It wasn’t even a BLT but a PLT, the P being crackly crisp pancetta laid on slices of heirloom tomatoes and lettuce slathered with a rich, herby aioli ($14.50). There has also been a pressed tuna and caper sandwich called pan bagnat, and there’s always a vegetarian version. I’m excited to see what Strandjord has up her sleeve as summer turns to fall. And you can’t leave without picking up at least one cookie.

Saigon Drip Cafe

161 S. Washington St., Seattle; 206-280-1797, saigondripcafe.com

Open since early June, this buzzy Vietnamese cafe in Pioneer Square amps up the flavor on classic banh mi in sandwiches like the Banh Mi Dip ($13), stuffed with paper-thin slices of brisket, pate, mayo and grilled onions, and served with a side of beefy soup. I also loved the Sizzlin’ Pork Sausage ($12), with slabs of Spam-like sausage, mayo and soy sauce nestled next to a fistful of slivered cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon and jalapeños. These are winter sandwiches in the summer, but still so good. There seems to be a perpetual line here during lunch, but it moves fast and the staff is incredibly friendly and efficient.

The Naked Grocer

620 E. Pine St., Seattle; 206-327-9289, nakedgrocer.com

Jayne Truesdell opened her “waste-less grocery store” in the summer of 2022. The light-filled space has a sunny yellow checkerboard floor, plenty of plants and rows of bulk bins. This summer, Truesdell added a small cafe menu to round out the prepared foods offerings. It features avocado toast and granola bowls, mezze plates and salads alongside a truly superb vegan sandwich — the Za’atar Chickpea Salad Sandwich ($12). Served on lightly toasted slices of Sea Wolf sandwich bread (or Gloria Provisions bread if you are gluten-free), the sandwich is piled with a tangy, crunchy, salty chickpea salad with lettuce, plenty of carrot, pickled red onion and Dijon mustard. It is served with a tiny Britt’s Pickle (for some extra-extra crunch!).