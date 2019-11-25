Nick’s on Madison

You can get an $8 fried chicken sandwich at this New American bistro in Madison Park, where executive chef Zach Carraway, formerly of FlintCreek Cattle Co. and Luc, has given this fast-food standby more attention than any happy-hour food needs to get. The tenders get brined and soaked in buttermilk overnight. The cornflake-crusted chicken gets smeared with slaw and it’s topped by a charred onion aioli and cut with pickled shallots. Other $8 happy-hour grub includes beef sliders and pork-belly buns. Wine and cocktails — think Old Fashioneds and Moscow Mules — cost $7.

Happy hour Tuesdays-Saturdays 4-6 p.m.; 3131 E. Madison St., Suite #100, Seattle; 206-900-7960, nicksonmadison.com

Secret Savory

This ambitious new bistro in Ballard is striving to be much more than your average neighborhood pad thai takeout pit stop. The menu showcases the cuisines of the northern, southern, central and Isan regions of Thailand. Happy hour brings $7 discounted bites with sausages from different regions. There are also jackfruit salads and fish cakes. Manny’s and other craft beers along with wine go for $6-$7, but the food here is best downed with a Singha or Leo beer.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m.; 2213 N.W. Market St., Suite 100, Seattle; 206-829-8867, facebook.com/pg/secretsavory

Bamboo Sushi

For its debut at its 142-seat restaurant in the University Village, the Portland sustainable sushi chain has discounts on hand rolls and nigiri ($4-$9). If raw fish is not your thing, opt for the deep-fried options from tempura shrimp or veggies, to fried chicken karaage ($5-$6). Beer, sake, Japanese whiskey highballs and other cocktails range from $4-$8.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m.; 2675 N.E. University Village Lane, Seattle; 206-556-3449, bamboosushi.com

Harry’s Beach House

It may be sweater weather, but all those bars along Alki Beach remain open, usually with an amped-up happy hour until shorts-and-sandal season returns. Check out this newcomer from the owner behind the much loved Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill. Happy-hour specials ($7-$15) range from ceviche to moules frites. Or maybe for this chill, go the grilled Beecher’s cheese sandwich-and-tomato-soup ($10) route. Also $3 Seattle Lite beers.

Happy hour Wednesdays-Saturdays 3-5 p.m., Sundays 3-4 p.m.; 2676 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle; harrysbeachhouse.com