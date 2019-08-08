One of the big openings in Kirkland this year, this bar restaurant inside the Heathman Hotel downtown started early and late happy hours for revelers around the park waterfront. It offers mini Kobe beef burgers and other bites ($4-$5). Offering better value, especially for a group, are gourmet flatbreads topped with duck confit or wild mushrooms ($10-$13). The daily cocktail special costs $5, and at night, the hard stuff (mescal and whiskey), also gets slashed to five bucks.

Happy hour 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to closing. (Bar closes around midnight Tuesdays-Saturdays and around 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.) 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-284-5900, hearthkirkland.com

This Bellevue Mexican restaurant discounts all the familiar and the favorites ($6-$8 for nachos, quesadilla and tacos), and when the host asks where you want to sit, the answer is “outside” — on the 50-seat patio, preferably with a $5 margarita in hand. Note there is free, three-hour garage parking at Elements Plaza.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 9-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 958 111th Ave. N.E. Suite 101, Bellevue; 425-449-8869, cielobellevue.com

The local burger chain now runs happy hour for all ages at its waterfront outpost, with mini burgers, fries and onion rings ($2-$5) as well as discounted shakes, and for parents, discounted beer, cider and wine ($3.50-$5). Note that this new happy hour is offered only at Kidd Valley’s Pier 54 location (its largest branch, by the way, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating).

Happy hour weekdays 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 1001 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-447-6060, kiddvalley.com

Chef Eric Rivera, who has worked at Chicago’s Alinea under famed chef Grant Achatz, pays homage to dive-bar food with his reimagined Dick’s burger ($8). Or try his pork jibarito “sandwich” ($9), where slabs of fried plantains serve as the bun. To share, order the chicharrones ($8) or yucca fries ($9). While you’re at it, grab some locally made whiskey. Addo shares space with Batch 206 Distillery in Interbay.

Happy hour 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 1417 Elliott Ave. W., Seattle; addo206.com