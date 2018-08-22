Our cocktail writer's drink picks of the week: $2 glass of rosé out on the patio, $6 cocktails on Capitol Hill, and the best-kept secret for whiskey and cocktails on the Eastside.

Agrodolce

You can’t beat $2 for a glass of rosé, available at happy hour at this Sicilian-inspired bar and outside along its sidewalk cafe. A purchase of happy-hour food is required. That’s not a hard sell: James Beard award-winning chef Maria Hines’ happy hour includes chilled melon soup with prosciutto ($6) and spaghetti cacio e pepe ($10), the mac-and-cheese for grown-ups.

Happy hour daily 5-6:30 p.m.; 709 N. 35th St., Seattle; 206-547-9747, mariahinesrestaurants.com

Artusi

And since we’re on an Italian theme … Summer, especially this scorcher, calls for downing spritz al bitter during apertivo at this Italian bar. Apertifs and amaro drinks cost $6. For something different, try the refreshing Cynar Collins. For something stronger, there’s always a stiff martini or old-fashioned (also $6). Meatballs, salumi and other bites (all $8 and cheaper) are available to fortify you between amari.

Happy hour weekdays 5-7 p.m. and again on Friday night from 10 p.m. to closing. 1535 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-251-7673, artusibar.com

Copperworks Distilling Co.

The whiskey company that was anointed best craft distillery in America in 2018 by the American Distilling Institute has a new release, its wildest experiment yet, a “plum cask gin.”

The Copperworks team aged gin with 200 pounds of plums from Orcas Island in an American oak barrel for a year. The result is a floral and fruity gin with notes of apple skin, lilies and roses, said co-owner Jason Parker.

The guys behind Copperworks have been on a roll. Known more for their single malts, their Copperworks’ Cask Finished Gin was named the “best barrel-aged gin” at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition last year. Their latest limited release, the plum cask gin, is expected to sell out by mid-September. You can only sample and buy it at the Copperworks tasting room near the downtown waterfront.

1250 Alaskan Way, Seattle; 206-504-7604, copperworksdistilling.com

Monsoon East

This bar in Bellevue might as well be a speak-easy. Few seem to know it runs one of the best cocktail programs on the Eastside. Or that it boasts one of the best whiskey selections. At $12 and less, the drink deals are a steal; from the staples of vodka and whiskey to brandy and cognac cocktails. Or for $20, you get a flight of three Manhattan variations. Check out its glowing 400 amber bottles in the back bar, including some rare finds, such as a 24-year-old bourbon from Parker Heritage Collection. Every bar carries lots of bourbon, but Monsoon East also has more than a 100 Scotches and 40 ryes. At a time when many bars are disgracefully serving only 1.5-ounce pours without telling patrons, Monsoon East offers the standard 2-ounce pour. You can also request a 1-ounce pour for half the price.

10245 Main St., Bellevue; 425-635-1112, monsoonrestaurants.com/bellevue