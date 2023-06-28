Although Seattle has seen a run of pop-up owners achieving their dreams by morphing into full-fledged brick-and-mortar spots, the pop-up scene is still thriving and evolving. Not only are there spots that you can chase all over town, some have found more permanent homes — residencies, if you will — where you can reliably get the goods on a regular schedule. It’s helpful for folks who find the whole “popping-up” thing tough to follow track. From delectable English muffin breakfast sandwiches in South Park to a summer-only soft serve window in Pioneer Square, here are four (fairly) reliable pop-ups to check out.

Drury Lane

Inside Good Voyage: 8520 14th Ave. S., Seattle; Friday-Sunday; instagram.com/drurylanesea

We all remember the Muffin Man — he lives on Drury Lane? The muffin man in charge of this English muffin pop-up is Max Walsh. He griddles fresh muffins every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at South Park coffee shop/wine bar Good Voyage. Three sandwiches are on rotation, plus an open-faced avocado toasted muffin ($11), topped with smashed avocado, chili flakes, lemon juice, microgreens and flaky salt.

These muffins are total perfection: full of craggy holes, slightly squishy and dusted with crunchy polenta. A friend and I ordered the egg and cheese with housemade pork sausage ($14), and the pesto, topped with an egg, cheese, lettuce and potato sticks ($10) — something I haven’t seen since I was a kid?! If you aren’t familiar with them, they are crunchy little fried sticks of potato — usually sold in a can — and consumed by the can-full by me in my youth. They are totally nostalgic, but also so delicious!

If one English muffin isn’t enough (it rarely is), Walsh sells six-packs to-go ($13) weather-permitting. (He can only set up his large griddle outdoors, so if it’s raining he switches to a much smaller indoor space and chooses to focus on sandwiches.)

Garzón

Inside Black Cat Bar: 2132 First Ave., Seattle; daily; 425-202-5840; garzonpnw.com

I first had José Garzón and Stefanie Hieber’s food when they were popping up at Fair Isle Brewing in Ballard in 2020 and fell in love with the pork belly fried rice. Garzón and Hieber have been a fixture at Belltown’s Black Cat for a little over a year now, but it’s taken me this long to try them again. I’m happy to say not only is the pork belly fried rice still on the menu — it’s somehow even better? Stewed lentils, pickled cucumbers, radishes and mozzarella cheese are all mixed up with the rice, topped with an herbaceous chimichurri aioli and fat slices of crispy pork belly. I got it as part of the “Treat Yo’ Self” tasting menu ($39), a three-course affair that includes two starters, a main and dessert.

I was blissfully alone with my laptop (thank you Black Cat’s Wi-Fi!) and decided to feast, choosing the steak pinchos and fried chicken thighs as starters, then moving on to the fried rice, and somehow I also finagled a pineapple frozen treat for dessert (the regular choices are strawberry or green tea mochi ice cream). The steak is chargrilled and topped with a tangy housemade aji with garlic and cilantro and a thin, creamy aioli. The fried chicken thighs are coated in a thin, crunchy batter that renders the thighs still juicy after their deep fryer bath.

I have my eye on the choripán ($16), an Argentine sausage sandwich topped with mayo and chimichurri and the veggie soba saltado ($14) with a crispy fried egg, and I can’t wait to come back.

Outsider BBQ

Rotating schedule; outsiderbbq.com

Turkish-born Onur Gulbay’s Texas barbecue pop-up Outsider follows a more typical pop-up schedule in that it’s all over the city. You can find him every other Monday at Optimism on Capitol Hill, on the second and last Sundays of every month at Ravenna Brewing, and then on occasional dates at Ounces in West Seattle, Fremont Brewing, the South Lake Union farmers market and Bale Breaker in Ballard. To get your hands on Gulbay’s exceptional smoked meats, your best bet is to follow his Instagram page.

His menu features your choice of brisket, sausage, pork ribs and pulled pork with sides: one meat and two sides for $24, two meats and sides for $32. My family and I caught him at Optimism one recent Monday and were excited to find out that all meats, sauces and pickles are gluten-free and both the potato salad and coleslaw sides were as well. I added an additional meat to the larger plate for eight bucks to feed the four of us (plus some snacks we had brought for the kids). The two-meat plate is large enough for two.

The pulled pork is the best I’ve had in a while — super tender and not mushy. The ribs were rubbed in a peppery blend and were nice and juicy. The sides were both total home runs as well. The coleslaw is topped with a pinch of lemon zest that brightens up the creamy, poppy seed-studded slaw. The potato salad has a ton of dill, pickles and celery for great crunch. Gulbay has two sauces: a tangy mustard-based sauce and a brick-red slightly sweet one with beets. If you’re into sauces, it will be tough to pick a favorite.

Soft Serve Summer

At The Pastry Project: 165 S. Main St., Seattle; 3-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Aug. 27; thepastryproject.co

For the third summer in a row, Pioneer Square baking and pastry school The Pastry Project will be slinging soft serve from its window every weekend. Flavors are purple vanilla and chocolate milk, and you can get it rolled in everything from coconut cake crumbs or Newman-O’s, to sprinkles and rainbow peanut crunch (just like Dairy Queen in the ‘80s!) or dipped in dark chocolate or strawberry passion fruit. There’s also a malty hot fudge or sticky toffee sauce, plus ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cake slices. The window opens June 30. The first 100 customers get a free Sandcastle Soft Serve Sammie.