Right now, at the peak of the holiday party season, there are three things the well-prepared host ought to have at the ready: a swanky outfit, a festive playlist — and a package of puff pastry. But honestly, you could don your ugly reindeer sweater and blast Alvin and the Chipmunks, and the puff pastry, baked into golden, flaky nibbles, would still make your party feel like a lavish catered affair.

Store-bought puff pastry is frozen food pushed to the most elegant degree. Readily found in most supermarkets, it’s a breeze to work with, and, with minimal effort, the dough can be baked into an array of impressive treats. It’s also economical compared with what you would spend on the same kind of elaborate pastries at a bakery, let alone bringing a professional into your kitchen.

Working with puff pastry is straightforward and easy, but a few smart moves will help you achieve stellar results.

First, try to find a dough made with butter rather than hydrogenated oils. Dufour is one high-quality brand that comes in an all-butter version as well as a very good vegan version made with palm fruit oil. But whatever you can find will still be magnificent as long as you take care when rolling it out.

Then, be sure to keep the dough cold while you work. This gives you more control and helps your puff gain some real altitude. If the dough starts to soften, throw it back in the fridge until it firms up again.

All of these recipes are at their flaky best still slightly warm from the oven. But they keep very well overnight if you want to bake ahead — which will give you more time for outfit-choosing and playlist-making — important preparations for the best holiday party ever.

_____

Za’atar Parmesan Pinwheels

Preparation time: 45 minutes, plus 30 minutes’ chilling

Servings: About 3½ dozen

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup grated Parmesan

1½ tablespoons za’atar, plus more for garnish

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

Pinch of ground cayenne

1 (14- to 16-ounce) package puff pastry, thawed if frozen but still cold

All-purpose flour, for rolling (optional)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Flaky sea salt, for finishing

Sesame seeds, for finishing (optional)

STEPS

In a medium bowl, combine Parmesan, za’atar, salt and cayenne. On a piece of parchment paper, roll out the cold puff pastry into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick. (If the rolling pin sticks, you can flour it very lightly.) Position puff pastry so the longer side is facing you. Lightly brush the egg wash across the pastry and sprinkle the za’atar-Parmesan mixture all over the egg-washed surface in an even layer, leaving a ¼-inch border on the longer side farthest from you. Using a rolling pin, gently roll over the top of the za’atar-Parmesan mixture. Save the remaining egg wash to use on the puff pastry before baking. Using a sharp knife or bench scraper, cut the puff pastry in half crosswise. Starting with the half closest to you, roll the dough into a tight log; finish with the ¼-inch border seam underneath, pinching it to seal. Repeat with remaining dough. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (you can reuse the one you rolled the dough on). Transfer logs onto the prepared baking sheet. Cover with another piece of parchment and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 6 hours. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Uncover dough logs, and line another baking sheet with parchment. (You can use the one covering the logs.) Transfer the logs to a cutting board. Using a sharp knife, slice each log into ¼-inch-thick rounds. Using an offset spatula or metal spatula, place the pinwheels on parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them about 1-inch apart. (You might need a third baking sheet; if they don’t all fit in your oven at the same time, refrigerate one baking sheet until ready to bake.) Using reserve egg wash, lightly brush egg onto pinwheels and sprinkle with more za’atar and flaky salt, and sesame seeds, if you like. Bake pinwheels until golden brown and puffed (some will puff into domes), 20 to 30 minutes, rotating sheet pans halfway through. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. These are best served warm, but will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

_____

Figs and Pigs in a Blanket

Preparation time: 75 minutes

Servings: About 2 dozen

INGREDIENTS

1 cup dried figs, stems trimmed

Boiling water

All-purpose flour, for rolling

1 (14-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed

4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto or soppressata salami, coarsely chopped

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan

Ground fennel seeds or black pepper, or a combination, for topping

Mustard, for serving (optional)

STEPS

Place figs in a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water. Let sit until soft and pliable, 5 to 10 minutes, then drain well. Coarsely chop and set aside. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll the chilled puff pastry out about 1/8-inch thick to form a 13-by-11-inch rectangle. Using a bench scraper or knife, cut the pastry in half lengthwise so you have two long rectangles. Evenly divide the figs between the rectangles, spreading them into a 1-inch-wide strip that runs down the center of the pastry. Mound prosciutto on top of the figs. Lightly brush the long edges of the pastry with egg wash. Firmly fold the pastry over the filling to form long rolls. Cut each roll in half crosswise, then slice into 1-inch pieces and place them on the prepared baking sheet, seam side down. Cover with plastic or parchment and freeze for 30 minutes or refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 6 hours. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly brush the top of each roll with beaten egg and sprinkle with grated Parmesan and a pinch of fennel seeds or black pepper or both. Bake until golden brown, about 25 to 35 minutes. Serve with mustard on the side for dipping if you like. These are best served warm or at room temperature on the day of baking, but leftovers will keep for up to 3 days when stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

_____

Crunchy Coconut Twists

Preparation time: 25 minutes, plus chilling

Servings: About 2 dozen cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 large egg

1 tablespoon heavy cream or whole milk

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 (14- to 16-ounce) package puff pastry, preferably made with butter, thawed if frozen, but still cold

STEPS