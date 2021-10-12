Three Seattle restaurants, Archipelago, Communion and Paju, have been selected by the New York Times food staff as part of its 2021 Restaurant List, released Tuesday. It’s a compilation of what the Times’ food staff termed the nation’s “most vibrant and delicious restaurants” and they’ve dubbed the list “the 50 places in America we’re most excited about right now.”

The list, compiled by New York Times critics, reporters and editors, isn’t ranked, but choices “reflect the rich mosaic of American dining” the Times wrote. It includes long-time favorites and up-and-coming stars in the restaurant world.

Food critic Tejal Rao had high praise for Archipelago, the 12-seat Filipino American tasting menu restaurant in Hillman City that’s been celebrated for its combination of Filipino flavors and techniques with Pacific Northwest ingredients. Rao lauded it for also being a restaurant that tells important stories.

“You could easily get lost in the deliciousness of the modern Filipino food, but Aaron Verzosa and Amber Manuguid do more than send out excellent food,” Rao wrote. “They tell complicated, expansive stories about the Pacific Northwest and the many ways that Filipino immigrants have shaped it, using words, pictures and even some unexpected dance moves behind the pass.”

Archipelago is part of a wave of restaurants showcasing Southeast Asian cuisine that have sprung up in the Seattle area in the last few years. In 2019, former Seattle Times food critic Providence Cicero termed her dining experience at Archipelago “as much a cultural odyssey as a culinary adventure.”

Rao also complimented the “warm and welcoming” atmosphere and Kristi Brown’s cooking at Communion in the Central District. Though Communion is known for dishes like “Hood Sushi” that combine soul food ingredients (like catfish) with elements of popular Seattle cuisines (like sushi), Rao praises Brown’s more classically Southern neck bone stew for its “crisp-edged strands of smoky meat, the big tender lima beans and the deeply flavored broth.”

And she was wowed by Bill Soo Jeong’s “elegant and expressive” modern Korean dishes at Paju in Queen Anne. Rao wrote that when she dined there, her group planned to share the whole menu but wound up hoarding a bowl of fried rice that was “black with squid ink, beautifully chewy, with a gentle smokiness and a soft, lingering flavor of kimchi.”

Two restaurants in Portland, Oregon, also made the list: Eem, which combines American barbecue and Thai flavors for dishes like white curry with brisket burnt ends, and Coquine, a fine-dining French-inspired restaurant that uses almost entirely local, seasonal ingredients.

This story will be updated.