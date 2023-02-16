Perhaps you’re the sort of museum geek who likes to read every word, pore over every exhibit and wander the halls blithely oblivious to everything … until your stomach growls and you need food — NOW.

Most museums have some sort of cafe or coffee shop within to assuage your hunger, but the few listed below have gone a step beyond, and their cafes offer menus more extensive than the usual coffee-cookies-sandwiches you might find at others, with food we enjoyed enough that we might consider stopping by for lunch sometime.

MAR•KET at Seattle Art Museum

1300 First Ave. (downtown Seattle); marketfreshfish.com/seattle

It seems absurd to hang your hope on a downtown renaissance on a bar special, but I’ll take the “MAR•KET, HAPPY HOUR Wednesday-Friday and Sunday 3-5 p.m.” promo as a small sign of progress.

The cafe in the Seattle Art Museum, an outpost of the popular MAR•KET seafood shack in Edmonds, debuted to practically a ghost town in 2021. First Avenue was so barren of office workers and bus riders at the time that management didn’t even bother to offer happy hour.

But on a recent dreary, gray day, the bar seats inside this cafe were warmed by tourists and office workers throwing back $5 happy hour Pilsners at 5 p.m. The food special: half a lobster roll for 10 bucks.

The foot traffic is increasing, at least enough to justify staffing for happy hour, said owner Shubert Ho.

If you miss happy hour, the main menu offers a safe burger and a fried chicken sandwich for those who don’t want to venture to the water. But MAR•KET made its name on seafood rolls. Lobster rolls with few fillers are served hot or cold with large, meaty chunks coated in butter and Old Bay seasoning on a buttery brioche. ($21 for half roll and $32 for full; comes with fries).

Or opt for a Dungeness-and-red-rock crab roll ($32). But the shrimp roll ($21) is a better value — prawns coated in a craggy panko batter with every nook covered in a tangy caramel gravy that resembles fish sauce.

Before the waiter brought out our rolls (the cold lobster was the best of the four sandwiches), we ordered a round of chardonnay and toasted our return to this once bustling downtown with all of its promise.

— Tan Vinh

Off the Rez Cafe at the Burke Museum

4300 15th Ave. N.E. (University District); offthereztruck.com

Maybe it’s because it’s on the campus of the UW and has free Wi-Fi, but Off the Rez inside the Burke Museum manages to feel like a cafe that just happens to be attached to a museum instead of a museum cafe. A friend and I stopped in for lunch the other week and amidst museumgoers chatting about the exhibits they just saw, there were plenty of students hunched over laptops furiously tapping on keyboards, breezing in and out for a quick coffee and gabbing loudly over wild rice bowls.

If I were on campus more, it’s where I would want to meet too. Floor-to-ceiling windows gobble up sunshine. There’s a moderately low soundtrack of classic radio jams playing under the near constant hiss of the espresso machine and the smell of fried dough in the air.

Like the Off the Rez food truck, started by Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard in 2011, the cafe at the Burke specializes in puffy fry bread. You can order the fry bread plain ($4) or dressed up with honey, cinnamon sugar, or jam ($5) but my favorite way to eat it is as an Indian taco. The classic chili ($6.80) features squishy fry bread piled high with beef, chicken or veggie chili, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, crema and pickled red onions. The beef chili was saucy and full-flavored without being overly spicy. The taco is large, and messy enough to warrant a knife and fork, but the paper boat it’s served in makes it a bit difficult to attack with the available plastic cutlery. I say throw caution to the wind and just get in there.

Another winning option is the wild rice bowl with braised bison ($14.50). A hefty portion of succulent braised bison is layered between smoky romesco and crema, pickled red onions and a wild rice blend that’s wonderfully chewy. Those dishes, plus your coffee of choice are the perfect accompaniments to a post-museum debrief or just the next time hunger strikes while on campus.

— Jackie Varriano

The Bar at Chihuly Garden and Glass

305 Harrison St. (Seattle Center); 206-753-4940; chihulygardenandglass.com/bar

If your eyes are understandably tired from the dazzlements of Chihuly Garden and Glass at Seattle Center, take heart: There is no glass art whatsoever to be found at The Bar on the premises. The spacious, contemporary, high-ceilinged space is instead decorated with the myriad collections of The Glass Artist Himself — not art, but the likes of a pack of doggy figurines, a school of fishing lures, a pod of transistor radios, a bristle of shaving brushes and a nightmare of carnival chalkware bedeck the shelves, the compartments in the glass-topped tables and different display cases. It seems that Dale Chihuly also acquires bottle openers indiscriminately, if not maniacally, for those spill into at least one restroom. In the restaurant’s airspace hangs a swirling flock of accordions with their squeezeboxes fanned out, pretty abstractions listening to the unobtrusive soundtrack of techno-lite. Outside the floor-to-ceiling windows, a pride of adolescent students, testing out their plumage on a field trip, may adorably pass by.

The service here, on our visit, rated nothing short of excellent — perfectly personable and absolutely attentive. If the food comes out in a bit of a barrage, that’s probably because you mentioned how hungry you happened to be, and your server followed by a helper ceremoniously bearing napery, tableware and more might make you feel, for a golden moment, like you’re at The Modern in New York City.

The house salad — romaine, chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled eggs and big hunks of blue cheese — is fresh-tasting and huge, with a pleasantly mustardy vinaigrette, and represents a present-day Seattle bargain at $12. Skip the wagyu sliders ($14), which have an oversmoked, gas-tinged taste, and a lackluster charcuterie board ($25); the fish and chips ($16) are entirely creditable, with crispy Pilchuck Pilsner batter puffily encasing two big hunks of high-quality cod, sided by a berm of tasty upscale pub-style fries. Specialty cocktails cost $15, but why not? If you’re here, you’re on vacation, and a barrel-aged spiced rum Manhattan gets the job done, albeit with a slight metallic taste. Instead, maybe take the bait of the Fishing Lure — with green tea-infused vodka, passion fruit purée and a mint-sprig garnish, it transports you momentarily to the tropics for that much-needed vacation from your vacation.

— Bethany Jean Clement