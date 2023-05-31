At least a few times a week, someone will walk into Rough & Tumble for the first time and just cry a little bit, says owner Jen Barnes. She thinks it’s partially because of the space itself — it’s big and airy and beautiful — but also because of what it represents.

Rough & Tumble, which opened last December, was the first sports bar of its kind in Seattle that put an emphasis on showing women’s sports (though yes, it shows men’s games, too).

“It’s not just a safe space, it’s not just a beautiful place to watch women’s sports. I wanted to create a space of equality,” Barnes said during a recent phone call.

The bar is one sprawling, window-filled room (that was most recently home to Sawyer and, before that, Kickin’ Boot Whiskey Kitchen), and I think all the tears shed at Rough & Tumble have to do with its stark contrast to what people traditionally think of when they think about a sports bar: mainly, dimly lit rooms covered in dusty sports paraphernalia, beer-soaked carpet and an intensely competitive vibe.

“I love a good dive bar and I love a sports bar, but that’s not what my vision was for this,” Barnes says.

The food menu was also an integral part of Barnes’ vision for the bar. She knows there’s an “emotional/psychological craving” that happens at sports bars — an innate need for wings, nachos or burgers.

“And we’re taking all of that and being like, let’s make it really delicious while we’re at it,” she says.

In addition to a full weekend brunch menu filled with everything from glazed doughnuts and cinnamon rolls to steak and eggs and a potato waffle topped with carnitas, queso and a fried egg, there’s a full lunch and dinner menu.

And yes, there are nachos, but the baked buffalo dip is vegan and gluten-free and the “May & Walsh” Mac & Cheese ($16) has an unbelievably creamy sauce with smoked Gouda and sharp white cheddar cheese. It is so wonderfully rich I recommend sharing it alongside something like “The Bird” ($17) — an homage to the Storm legend Sue Bird — a fried chicken sandwich topped with chipotle aioli and a sweet/tangy cabbage slaw.

The last piece of the puzzle for Barnes at Rough & Tumble is equality. As a part of the queer community, she says her “No. 1 focus” was to create a place where everybody could feel welcome to come and enjoy sports.

“I really wanted to make sure that all the people in our community — from straight to gay to trans — all felt comfortable. We all love sports and we should all be able to watch them together,” she says.

Rough & Tumble isn’t the only hangout in Ballard that’s inclusive and queer-owned.

Just a three-minute walk down Ballard Avenue Northwest is the Southern-inspired Percy’s & Co., owned by Jeff Ofelt and Wade Weigel. The moody space, filled with cushy half-moon booths, is perfect for postgame cocktails. A handful of classic cocktails are on the list (I’m partial to the Hunter’s Verdict with rum, amaro and ginger, $15) as well as a wider selection of specialty drinks that make good use of the wide range of bottles: thyme gin, banana liqueur, lime leaf mezcal. Plus, there’s a big patio out back, perfect for balmy summer nights.

A bit longer of a jaunt from the old Ballard Blocks is Stoup Brewing, owned by Lara Zahaba, Brad Benson and Robyn Schumacher.

While the recently opened Kenmore location has a full kitchen, I’ve always loved the Ballard Stoup because of its laid-back shipping container atmosphere that is super kid-friendly. There is almost always a food truck to help curtail the munchies and plenty of heaters in the outdoor space if there’s a chill in the air.

For Zahaba, being in Ballard was important for them because they wanted to “land in a neighborhood where we could become a part of a community and really know our customers.” As far as being an inclusive space, Zahaba notes that while Schumacher is the only queer owner, “All three of us have a multitude of family, friends and employees that identify as queer, so inclusivity is personal to us.”

“That said,” Zahaba says, “even if we didn’t have those personal connections, we all fundamentally believe in everyone’s right to be who they are and love who they love.”

If you go

Rough & Tumble Pub 5309 22nd Ave. N.W. Top Floor, Seattle; 206-737-7687; roughandtumblepub.com

Percy’s and Co. 5233 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-420-3750; percysseattle.com

Stoup Brewing 1108 N.W. 52nd St., Seattle; 206-457-5524; stoupbrewing.com