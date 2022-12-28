Everybody likes pizza, and the more pizza in and around Seattle, the merrier. Here are three new places to consider — a stellar spot in Burien, a foray into the form by a local food celebrity and pies at a new branch of a favorite bakery.

Seattle’s best new pizza might be in Burien

Stevie’s Famous

822 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; 707-783-8437; steviesfamous.com; 16-inch “crispy round pies” $22-$31, “big slices” $5.50-$7

The hubris of opening a pizza joint and calling it capital-F Famous right out of the gate seems extreme, but so is the greatness of Stevie’s Famous. Open since November in Burien, Stevie’s makes a special combo pie named after Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald — tomato base, aged mozzarella, coppa, burrata, Grana Padano and hot honey drizzle — that made my phone need a major wipedown after I frantically typed these notes while eating it: “blackened bubbled crust YES / visible grease YES / first bite YES / spread the burrata around and YOU ARE LIVING BEST LIFE / heat with honey with meat with creamy / an absolutely delicious mess sticky hands many napkins / all flavors in perfect balance / excellent thin floppy crust slightly extra wheatiness a whisper of sour chewy bubbly / lovely sauce also balanced fresh acid and sweet and salt / THIS IS LOVE eat it and wear it / would never choose these toppings together but THEY ARE EVERYTHING / hands must be washed before proceeding with life much happier.” Stevie, by the way, is the name of one of the owners’ dogs.

Also sampled: a custom pepperoni and caramelized onion pie, a paragon of the form with the sweetened, rich, silky allium for flair. And: a white pie with sausage and garlic that, despite a surfeit of coarsely cracked black pepper, represents the best stuff a white pie can do (around here, particularly rare). Coming soon: sandwiches on housemade bread, hopefully ditto.

Stevie’s small shop has a carefully designed yet fun and somehow uncontrived neo-1980s feel — Ms. Pac-Man, plastic booths, very cool stools, a pop-and-punk-culture collage wall. When we evinced interest in the ingredients, the exceptionally nice counterperson located a list scrawled on red-and-white-checked paper — among other premium stuff, they’re using local Cairnspring Mills flour and sausage from Pure Country Farms via the Preservation Meat Collective.

This all makes sense — Stevie’s Famous is brought to us by the people of Fremont’s vaunted Lupo — but it’s still so good, it’s kind of difficult to believe. Get there early — they do sell out.

Japanese-inspired Detroit-style pizza from a local food celeb

Kōbo Pizza

714 E. Pike St. (inside the Redhook Brewlab), 253-693-0207; kobopizza.com; 8-by-10-inch thick-crust pies $18-$25

If you know the Seattle food scene, you know Shota Nakajima — himself first known for his high-end kaiseki restaurant Naka (later Adana), best known for competing on the 18th season of “Top Chef” during the pandemic. Since then, he’s been deploying his seemingly boundless energy (and winning smile, and adorable dog, Dodger) to run a YouTube channel, kill it on Instagram, market his own brand of teriyaki sauce and operate Taku, a bar with really good Osaka-style Japanese fried chicken on Capitol Hill. And since September, he’s been experimenting with pizza nearly next door to Taku.

“Kōbo” means “yeast” in Japanese, tying it conceptually to its location deep within the Redhook Brewlab (beer needs yeast, too). The capacious neo-warehouse space is rife with different lounging zones and styles of décor — seek out a booth, order on your phone and you’re pinged when your Kōbo’s ready (and told “You’re so Awesome”).

Not for the pizza purist, the crust is Detroit-style by way of Nakajima’s Osaka training: thick and pillowy, looking focaccia-esque and crispy cheese-crusted all around the 8-by-10-inch pies. The dough contains standard flour and mochiko — Japanese sweet rice flour, lending bounce and a noticeable sweetness. Aonori (dried seaweed) and koji (fermented rice), added “to deepen the umami factor” (per Kōbo’s website), seem overshadowed by the mochiko factor.

Some Kōbo pies go all-in on maximalism — take The Dodger, with teriyaki-braised short rib, cheddar, red onion, cilantro, Thai basil, tomato tonkotsu sauce and fried-egg aioli, for a busy sweet-and-salty effect. The Maverick (named after “a very talkative Husky,” presumably a friend of Dodger’s) has Yukon Gold potato, cheddar, Monterey Jack, broccoli, sweet chili sauce, seaweed ranch dressing and umami salt, with a scent like Cool Ranch Doritos. On my visits, execution varied: some overly thick, underdone potato slices; unevenly applied toppings; and swirled-on-top sauce making for dramatic differences among some pies’ slices. Kōbo’s take on pepperoni, however, balanced sweet with heat by way of a simpler formula of mozzarella, spicy red sauce and garlic honey.

For those seeking Nakajima in person, “Shota is always at the restaurant, as a little bit of him lives inside of us all. But seriously, as often as possible!” the Kōbo website offers, noting that he’s available at events.

Pizza from a favorite Seattle bakery’s new enterprise

Oxbow

2307 24th Ave. E., no phone; oxbowmontlake.com; 16-inch pies $18, slices $3

The new bagel spot in Montlake from vaunted Sea Wolf bakery has a surprise: Pizza of an offbeat style is served from noon to 5 p.m. every day. The bottom of each pie is coated with cornmeal, fine enough to obviate grittiness. A midweight crust creates a sturdy-yet-pliant base that can support an actual blanket of cheese. Such blankets aren’t in vogue right now, but Oxbow’s using high-quality, whole-milk mozzarella and not laying it on too thick, reminding you how great a blanket can be. The outer edge of the crust gets thick, with both pillowy and crispy parts. The dough, notably off-white and slightly sour, is made with local Cairnspring Mills all-purpose flour, rye, malt and Oxbow’s fermented bagel starter — once you know this, the crust makes beautiful sense.

Oxbow’s making one kind of red pie and one white, rotating seasonal toppings every few weeks, available whole or by the slice. A recent red one got topped with chunks of roasted delicata squash for bursts of soft, rich sweetness, along with also-sweet leeks; a mild tomato sauce provided acidic equilibrium, while mozzarella was augmented with pecorino, working with the crust’s sourness to give the whole affair an almost tingly sensation. It wasn’t your average pizza pie, and it was delicious.

A white pie had both eggplant and anchovy incorporated into the sauce, making for a base with a lot more piquant interest than white pies of other stripes. Again, pecorino chimed in a tang echoing the sourdough. Slices of potato, red skins clinging around the edges, tasted as good as potatoes can get — soft, earthy, near-sweet. The tone overall ended up fascinating yet rounded, absolutely satisfying. The pie could’ve used more potato slices, to my mind, but still, 10 out of 10 for “would devour again.”

Dine in Oxbow’s airy, pleasantly basic space or take it to go. One more surprise: In current Seattle context, this pizza’s a deal: substantial 16-inch pies for $18 and not-small slices for $3. Oxbow’s also gratuity-free, building fair wages, health insurance and paid vacation for staff into their prices, they say — nice.