Cleen: Craft

Belltown now has a CBD tasting room with hemp cola, ginger and lemon sodas. To answer the most often-asked question — you can’t get high on this drink since the beverage doesn’t contain THC, the compound in marijuana, said Marcus Charles, the co-founder of Cleen: Craft, and an investor in the nearby Local 360 and the Crocodile. Located in the backroom of the now closed Mama’s Mexican Kitchen, the tasting room provides complimentary soda tasting. Cleen: Craft also functions like a bar, with the usual cocktail menu of mescal, tequila, bourbon, gin and vodka drinks — the twist being that all of its cocktails ($11-$15), and mocktails ($8-$10), get spiked with CBD (Cannabidiol) mixers. Cleen: Craft opens only on Thursdays, 4-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m.-midnight.

2230 Second Ave., Seattle; cleencraft.com

Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar

Precept Wine Co., which boasts a large portfolio of local winemakers, has opened a tasting room by the Amazon campus. The tasting room now features canned wines such as spritzers and sparkling rosés. Expect different wine themes every two months, with reds, whites and bubblies from House Wine, Browne Family Vineyards, Gruet, Waterbrook Winery, Canoe Ridge Vineyard and Cavatappi Winery, along with a handful of other West Coast wineries. This is Precept’s second space after it opened the Browne Family Vineyards Tasting Room in Pioneer Square last year.

400 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-480-1380, associatedvintners.com

Volition Brewing

This microbrewery, with a new tasting room in downtown North Bend, has been frantically brewing to fill out its 16 taps. As of last week, there were a couple of IPAs, a blonde ale, a radler and a barrel-fermented beer. In the coming weeks, look for more IPAs, as well as a saison, brown porter, pale ale and fresh hops. Volition will also carry ciders and beers from guest breweries. Matthew Sherman, the former assistant brewer at Postdoc Brewing in Redmond, is the head brewer and one of four owners. The brewery, capacity about 80, offers prepackaged sandwiches, though expect a rotating lineup of food trucks soon.

112 W. North Bend Way, North Bend; 425-292-0329, volitionbrewing.com