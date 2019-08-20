Belltown Pizza

The popular late-night pizza-by-the-slice pit stop now serves craft cocktails thanks to veteran barman Brian Lee, formerly of Canon , who now runs this New York-style pizza parlor along with veteran bartender Billy Karwacki and Bellevue restaurateur Mark Kao. Expect various New York City takes on the Last Word cocktail, including a bourbon version (Paper Plane) and a mescal variation (Naked and Famous); all cocktails are $3 off during happy hour. Closing time is 2 a.m. daily for all the late owls and the service-industry set. Happy hour slices are $3.

Happy hour weekdays 3-6 p.m.; 2422 First Ave., Seattle; 206-441-2653, belltownpizza.net

Pink Salt

The Peruvian-themed restaurant in Magnolia dishes up smaller portions of local favorites ceviche, beef skewer anticucho and a fancy take on the starchy papa a la Huancaina served with a quail egg. (Bar food ranges from $6-$11.50). The bar staff discounts Peruvian drink staples Pisco sour and chilcano (like a Moscow Mule, only with pisco) for $8. Marco Baldoceda, a former line cook at Palace Kitchen who ran Peruvian pop-ups around town and launched the South American menu for the Imperial Lounge in Belltown, heads the kitchen. Pink Salt has a 40-seat patio that could run well into late fall since it stations several heaters outside for the colder nights.

Happy hour Sundays-Thursdays 4-6 p.m.; 3321 W. McGraw St., Seattle; 206-284-7305, pinksaltseattle.com

South Lake Kitchen + Bar at the Pan Pacific Hotel

The $8 wings can be dressed up in buffalo or Korean style. But most happy-hour items at this swanky hotel bar cost $12-$13 for seafood noshes such as coconut prawns and shrimp cocktail. The steep discounts are the beers and mixed drinks, between $5-$7; wine runs two bucks cheaper. Thursday is designated “Yappy Hour” for all those busy bees who bring their dogs to work and want a spot to unwind after work. Yappy Hour is on the designated patio. Or just follow all that barking.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.; 2125 Terry Ave., Seattle; 206-264-8111, panpacificseattle.com

Mr. West

The spacious bar restaurant at University Village seats 200, with plenty of outdoor seating where you can people-watch and sip on $7 spritzes and other aperitifs. Beers and other cocktails are up to $2 off. For larger parties, the better deals are the wine bottles ($10 off during happy hour) along with the cheese and meat board specials ($10-$12).

Happy hour weekdays 4-7 p.m.; 2685 N.E. University St., Seattle; 206-900-WEST, mrwestcafebar.com