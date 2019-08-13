Locust Cider & Brewing Co.

Another addition along the scenic stretch of Alki Beach, this taproom has 48 seats and a larger food and drink selection than what Locust branches have offered in the past. There are even cider slushies on tap and bar snacks from Uli’s Famous Sausage. (Though, Locust will continue to allow patrons to bring food from the outside.) For parents, a children’s play area with games and books has been set up in the back. Locust Cider, which also serves beer and wine, sits along the main drag near a few new faces including — a few feet over — Pacific Alki Room, and a block north of that, Frankie & Jo’s and soon the much anticipated Alki Chicken & Waffles.

2820 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-708-6458, locustcider.com/taprooms/alki

The Capercaillie

The pub sits a couple blocks away from Seattle University, but don’t expect a frat-boy vibe. The beer list hews toward cask conditioned and English-style session ales; bar noshes are meat pies and sausage rolls, and the television is tuned to a Manchester United game when it’s not showing rugby. Beer nerd Alex Brenner, who is also the co-founder of Machine House Brewery (one of the best breweries in Seattle), runs this Euro-inspired pub, showcasing — surprise — many beers from Machine House on its 13 taps. But you can also expect beers from Holy Mountain and some IPAs on tap. Around Seattle, places to sit and drink outside are hard to find. This quaint stretch is the best-kept secret with seating in front of The Capercaillie and its neighbor L’Oursin, and courtyard seating at Central Smoke.

1315 E. Jefferson St., Seattle; thecapercaillie.com

Sam’s Tavern

This Seattle chain opened its fourth branch near Bellevue Square, a 4,000-square-foot bar with about a dozen televisions to catch football games. Expect a DJ on Saturday nights and during Seahawks games. Sam’s Tavern has been successful wherever it has landed, including the hard-to-crack South Lake Union market, where its bar near Amazon is always packed while other spots sit half-empty. Fans love the cheap happy hour (4-6 p.m. weekdays) with the signature cheeseburger, chicken tenders and other bar staples for under seven bucks. Its cocktails, vodka and candy-sweet concoctions should play well with its party-hardy demographics.

931 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; 425-502-8511, samstavernseattle.com