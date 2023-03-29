There was a calm before the tulip storm in downtown Mount Vernon when I went the other week, spending two days wandering around. Someone working in one of the lovely shops on First Street was apologetic, telling me I might be able to see a few daffodils but tulips were weeks away — but I was not upset in the least! Not only did I have my pick of (free!?) street parking spots, but I had the best time wandering my way through all the little shops downtown.

And yes, the tulip fields will be in their full glory in the next few weeks, bringing thousands of eager people to view the blooms, but Mount Vernon’s quaint downtown is fun to explore even on a gloomy Tuesday with nary a flower in sight. If you happen to be hungry while in the area and can tear yourself away from the amazing deli at the Skagit Valley Food Co-Op (something I always have a hard time with), here are three terrific options to fill your belly at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Martini Brunch

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday; 1300 S. Second St., Mount Vernon; 360-404-5915; martinibrunchmv.com

This 21-and-over spot opened in early February and is a few blocks off downtown Mount Vernon (OK, a half-mile), but the honeycomb toast ($8) is too incredible to pass up. It’s a singular piece of extremely thick-cut toast that has been grilled until crispy and topped with a scoop of rich honey butter and a sprinkle of flaky salt. It’s perfect for sharing — but also perfect to devour all by yourself.

The rest of the menu consists of straightforward breakfast favorites — eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy — joined by a handful of sandwiches like a French dip, burger and grilled cheese.

The French dip ($16) is piled with tender shaved roast beef and melty cheese on a soft toasted ciabatta bun. There’s a side of savory au jus for dipping and the sandwich comes with your choice of soup, salad, slaw or “pudgy pommes” (really good jo jos).

Advertising

The crêpe ($12), served with a peach preserve the day I was there, is thick and eggy — more like a deflated Dutch baby than a lacy crêpe, which I really loved. Also: My mimosa ($8) was swirling with edible glitter(?!). It was a vibe, and one that I fell in love with. Can’t wait to go back to Martini Brunch to eat my way through the rest of the menu.

District Brewing

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday; 520 Main St., Mount Vernon; 360-873-6714; districtbrewco.com

Bring the whole family to this cavernous brewery, located on the Skagit Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon. There are nearly two dozen beers on tap, plus wine, hard kombucha and cider. I ordered a pound of wings ($17.50) dry with gochujang and honey garlic on the side. The wings were super crispy, the sauces (two of the 18 offered) were sweet and spicy. Overall, the wings are solid.

The pizza comes in two sizes — a 7-by-9-inch and a 13-by-9-inch — and is kind of like a rectangle Detroit-style with a deep crust and crispy bottom. Absent was the layer of crunchy, almost burnt cheese that rings a lot of Detroit-style pies around the Seattle area, but it was still a fairly satisfying slice of pizza. The pizzas listed on the menu all have around a half-dozen toppings, which seemed more than I was ready to commit to, so I got a custom pie with sausage and peppers ($17.50). Again, like with the wings, this is a solid pizza — not overly saucy or cheesy, and the crispy crust was great.

District seems like a pleasant place to spend a sunny afternoon, especially once the patio gets going.

Advertising

La Catrina Tacos & Tequila

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 517 S. First St., Mount Vernon; 360-336-5566; catrinastacostequila.com

The menu at this compact taco shop right on South First Street is huge, but the thing you don’t want to miss is the tacos. Priced between $3.10 and $4.25 — except on Tuesdays, when most of the tacos are just $1.75 each — the tacos are served on a small, soft corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and chopped white onions. The chicken tinga is smoky and saucy while the pollo blanco could not be more different — rich and creamy, with corn and mushrooms. They are both excellent. The carnitas were fatty and crispy, made even better with a squirt of housemade green salsa, while the al pastor had a medium level of spice and was perfect as is.

With a thumping soundtrack, a large list of margaritas and walls adorned with vibrant calavera skull-themed photos, this would be a great place to hit up before or after checking out the new Night Bloom at Tulip Valley Farm.