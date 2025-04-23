Much like you should never judge a book by its cover, you can’t always judge a dish by how it photographs.

The scene: a recent afternoon lunch with a friend at Taste of Yemen in Kent. The former Subway space has been totally transformed into a cozy restaurant with colorful tapestries on the wall, plus a handful of booths and tables. The menu at this small space, open since early January, is dotted with small photos of the food — which is helpful if you’re unfamiliar with traditional Yemeni dishes.

I suggested we order the lamb with hummus, but my friend was unconvinced.

“We can get that lots of places,” she said, pointing to the lamb fahsa as an alternative. “We don’t see this everywhere.”

Described as a “Yemeni tradition dish,” the hot clay bowl comes with shredded lamb and spices. While the photo of Taste of Yemen’s lamb fahsa ($24.99) turned out slightly blurry and nondescript, the taste was remarkable.

The fahsa — a rich, mahogany-brown shredded lamb stew — arrives violently bubbling in the hot clay pot, set atop a wooden platter with bread. There are no vegetables within, and hardly any broth, and did I mention it’s boiling like the waters of Yellowstone?

Readers, I am sorry, but the fahsa has a face for radio, and making it look gorgeous is simply above my pay grade. But the taste? It’s more like Helen of Troy. A thousand ships of flavor have been launched directly to my heart.

This unbelievably tender lamb, grabbed scoop by scoop with torn pieces of the soft flatbread, is swoon-worthy. It’s spiced well without being overly salty and rich without being too much.

“It’s one of the main dishes in Yemen,” said Emad Qaifa, owner of Taste of Yemen, one of the first Yemeni restaurants in the area.

Qaifa runs the front of house while his brother, Mahmood Qaifa, is the chef. The brothers import spices direct from Yemen so the food tastes like home.

We also ordered the half chicken mandi ($17.99); it’s a chili-red roast chicken served atop smoky, seasoned rice with sides of slightly spicy zahawig salsa and tzatziki. The mandi rice — a vibrant yellow and red — proved to be a bit too smoky for my tastes, but it’s fragrant and pairs wonderfully with the roast chicken, especially slathered in zahawig. Both sauces also work well with the fahsa. Qaifa recommends the lamb haneeth, calling it their “bestseller”; I can’t wait to come back to try more.

Elsewhere in the South End, I found fantastic food that similarly did not produce Instagram-worthy photo packages.

Clove Indian Cuisine at The Landing in Renton is an expansive, beautifully appointed restaurant filled with sapphire-blue velvet couches and dramatic lighting. The menu here is a multipaged affair with dozens of starters, tandoori, rice and vegetable options. There’s even a bread section highlighting naan, roti, lacha paratha and paneer kulcha.

A friend and I unintentionally ordered an entire meal of brown food: the goat biryani ($22), aloo gobhi ($18), chicken curry rogan josh ($19), naan ($4) and rumali roti ($5).

I have no regrets. The chicken was saucy and savory, the gravy rich with tomato and onion. The goat in the biryani was tender and not overly bony. The potatoes and cauliflower in the aloo gobhi were perfectly spiced and I couldn’t get enough of the rumali roti, thin like tissue paper.

When affirming that we liked our meal, our server implored, “please tell your friends,” so here I am. Clove was fairly quiet on our visit, but deserves to be busier during weekday lunches.

Lastly, on the recommendation of my colleague, Tan Vinh, I found myself at Renton’s Pho Hien Trang. The no-frills dining room was buzzing even at 11 a.m. on a recent Thursday.

The pho thai ($12/small, $13/large) comes piled high with an impressive amount of thinly sliced steak, the broth a murky bronzed brown that’s light on the anise and heavy on the beef flavor. A basket overflowing with Thai basil, bean sprouts and a lone lime wedge (plus hoisin and sriracha) is there to make this already flavorful bowl even more tasty.

Also great (and a bit more photogenic) are the bun bowls. The thit nuong cha gio ($15) comes with an ample amount of perfectly charred strips of pork and an egg roll alongside vermicelli noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and cucumbers. It’s hearty while also feeling light and fresh, and it was one of the best pork bun bowls I’ve had in recent memory.