It’s only mid-May, and it’s already too hot in Seattle — too hot to think, which is a good thing, because if you started thinking about how hot it is already, you’d be alarmed. And it’s too hot to be alarmed.

It’s also too hot to cook anything remotely complicated, and too hot for me to write more about how hot it is — so, to the easy-to-make, let-us-cool-down recipes. (And yes, despite the headline above, the first entry here actually contains five different variations on a classic — it’s too hot to try to make that into just a few words. Onwards and sideways, and please pass an ice-cold beverage!)

How to make the very best tuna salad sandwich — from Melissa Miranda and 4 more top chefs

While we can all agree that the tuna salad sandwich is perfect hot-weather food, beyond that, strong feelings come into play: pickles or no? Onion? Celery? Sweet relish (ewww)? Here five local chefs — including Melissa Miranda — share their versions, one of which you’re sure to find to your liking.

This super-easy chilled soup is a hot-day lifesaver

“Vichyssoise” translates into “cold potato-leek soup that’s easy to make in the morning before it gets too damn hot and so good that your future self will be thanking your thoughtful, lovely past self very, very much.” Here’s my recipe for creamy, cooling vichyssoise (recommended pairing: a glass of chilled, crisp French white wine, maybe picpoul).

And here’s a recipe for Pagliacci’s beat-the-heat pesto pasta salad

Fans were very upset when the local pizza chain stopped making its deeply satisfying combination of penne, pesto, artichoke hearts and peas, served lightly chilled — perfect for a hot-weather lunch or supper. Now you can make a big batch of Pagliacci’s pesto pasta salad (and feel free to eat it straight out of the bowl standing in front of the fridge).