On Memorial Day, my family and I were on our way back to Seattle from Wallowa Lake Lodge. It was already a long travel day, and as the car started to slow just before Cle Elum, I knew it was about to get longer. I don’t know what it is about that stretch of Interstate 90, but every time we are driving back from Eastern Washington, traffic slows to a crawl there.

This time, we (and hundreds of others) made a rookie mistake: leaving the interstate to “avoid traffic” by driving through Cle Elum. It added nearly two hours to our drive and most likely made the residents of that wonderful town miserable. So I’m making this list for myself and anyone else who would rather spend an hour or two playing miniature golf or eating fries at a picnic table in the shade instead of sitting in their car as tempers flare while inching along the highway.

First, I should say that no trip to or through Cle Elum is complete without either Owens Meats (502 E. First St., Cle Elum; 509-674-2530; owensmeats.com) or Glondo’s Sausage Co. (216 E. First St., Cle Elum; 509-674-5755; glondossausage.com). You’ll find salmon, steaks and jerky at Owens, and Italian sausages, frozen housemade pizzas and cheeses at Glondo’s — and incredible pepperoni sticks sold by the yard or pound at both.

If you’ve got a little more time to kill, dogs to run around or children who need a break from their car seats, here are three of the many wonderful pit stops you can make for a bite in Cle Elum.

Dru Bru

1015 E. Second St., Cle Elum; 425-434-0700; drubru.com

This massive compound just a few blocks off the main drag is dog-friendly, has plenty of parking and a miniature golf course out front. There’s also lots of shaded outdoor seating — but if it’s a bit too hot, the air-conditioned interior also has a coloring wall, shuffleboard and ample seating options.

It’s a brewery, so there are obviously quite a few beer options, but also cider and root beer. Inside the taproom, there are grilled premade sandwiches from local shop Stella’s, and Swiftfired Pizza Co. (swiftfiredpizzaco.com) has a permanent wood-fired pizza trailer parked outside. The pizzas are 10 inches of thin, blistery crust that are sturdy but not crispy. I got the Stampede ($13), topped with black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and red onion. It was a real Goldilocks situation, where everything — sauce amount, cheese level and topping distribution — was just right.

Red Arrow Drive-In

1011 E. First St., Cle Elum; 509-674-2254; redarrowdrivein.com

This classic burger joint has been a fixture in Cle Elum since 1953. Not so much a drive-in as a drive-thru (there is a one-lane drive-thru window), this is the spot to grab burgers or fish and chips with a side of crinkle-cut fries and a milkshake. There is seating inside, but there’s also a large lawn dotted with trees and a dozen or so picnic tables where your kids or dogs can run around in between bites. The only downside here is the vintage vibes extend to the bathrooms — there are two single-stall bathrooms, and I can imagine during busy days that the line can get quite long.

Still, the Burger Arrow ($8.30), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, and a medium fry ($3.55) are wonderful in their simplicity — and the fry sauce (a slightly smoky, tangy version of classic ketchup and mayo mixed) is downright craveable.

Cottage Cafe & Fireside Lounge

911 E. First St. #1341, Cle Elum; 509-674-2922; cottagecafe.net

If you are looking for classic diner food with incredibly friendly service, Cottage Cafe is the place for you. There isn’t any outdoor seating and it’s close to the busy road, so not especially great for dogs — but the squishy red diner booths are good for kids and the pull tabs (a kind of lottery ticket that I haven’t seen since I lived in Minnesota) are good for adults who are feeling lucky. The menu encompasses everything you could imagine, from hefty breakfast platters and patty melts to chicken-fried steak and pot roast. The saucer-sized cinnamon rolls, complete with copious sugary frosting ($7.56), are baked fresh and served warm with a side of butter (?!) if you wish.