Our latest roll call of 28 restaurant openings in Greater Seattle features a dozen Asian noodle houses, street food counters and Sichuan cafes. And, good news for those with a sweet tooth: Two doughnut shops have made splashy Eastside debuts. More details below.

North End

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, a hit in Bellevue and Tacoma, expands to Lynnwood, opening next to H Mart on 184th Street Southwest. The 147-seat restaurant runs 100 different items (including sushi, hand rolls, sashimi, gunkans) on a conveyor belt that goes by every dining table (29 booths and 11 counter seats). In addition to seafood, Kura serves dumplings, karaage chicken, tempura, ramen and udon.

About two miles northwest of Kura, the brunch crowd has been ordering the chilaquiles and huevos rancheros at Prado Mexican Fusion.

Another popular chain, YGF MalaTang, expands to Edmonds. It’s the fourth local branch for the chain with 6,000 franchises worldwide, after Seattle, Tukwila and Bellevue. (Psst: Kirkland will get the fifth Western Washington location, planned for June.) The self-served, mix-and-match hot pot station offers meats, seafood and veggies for $14.99 per pound to pair with six spicy Sichuan-style broths.

And much like the Seattle area’s recent al pastor cart craze, gyro counters are making a comeback around the Sound. The latest is Gyro Makers in Edmonds.

Just east of Interstate 5 on Northeast 165th Street in Shoreline, Drumlin comes from the team behind Ridgecrest Public House next door. The bar and restaurant, which ran a limited menu during the pandemic, returns after a long hiatus with a farm-to-table focus. Expect entrees like cacio e pepe risotto and lamb albondigas with potato pave.

Finally, the dim sum haunt Triumph Valley of Renton opened a second outpost 2 miles west of Drumlin in early March. That’s a big win for fans in the North End, who no longer need to trek to Renton for Triumph Valley’s signature salted egg yolk mochi and all its steamed and fried dumplings.

Eastside

On the Eastside, Bellevue gets another wave of Asian restaurants.

The food court by Asian Family Market on Northeast 20th Street lands two new tenants: the Hainanese poached chicken counter Cocotree Chef and the Taiwanese food stall Lunch on the Plate. About 1.5 miles west of there, Ramen Nori showcases an eclectic menu of noodles. The kitchen does the classic tonkotsu plus wagyu shoyu and contemporary takes like the pesto pork belly ramen.

Two street food spots have been popular with the college crowd since their debuts: Sizzle & Crunch, a Seattle fast-casual chain known for its banh mis, noodles and rice bowls, expands to Amazon’s office towers next to The Redd Dog. A half-mile east on Northeast 10th Street, Master Bing specializes in Chinese crepes with lamb or combos like spicy crawfish-and-duck meat. Dessert versions include ingredients like banana and Oreo cookies.

More on the fine dining end, Jiang Nan made its West Coast debut inside The Bravern in March, near the Hermes shop. The chain of Chinese bistros from Queens, N.Y., has nine locations on the East Coast, with five more under construction around the country. Its 8,000-square-foot space in downtown Bellevue is Jiang Nan’s largest location to date. Peking duck and soup dumplings are the specialties, though the restaurant’s best dish might be its deep-fried battered bullfrog, which gets tinged with Sichuan chilies and served with rice cakes.

And Seattle chains that have expanded to downtown Bellevue: Doce Donut Co., with branches in Wallingford and South Lake Union, makes raised doughnuts with Latin American flavors like guava con queso and tres leches. A half-mile south of Doce is Toasted, which has branches in the University District and South Lake Union, where they serve coffee and bagel sandwiches.

In Issaquah, Good Lazy Donuts is generating buzz with its 70 rotating fillings, including the trendy cereal milk and many Asian-inspired flavors, like matcha mascarpone. Get there early. My colleague Jackie Varriano reported last month that the shop was making only 600 doughnuts per day on weekdays and 800 on weekends as the business settles in.

Two other big debuts: Dan Gui Chinese Cuisine, a Sichuan bistro with a big following in Bellevue, where it’s known for its smoked tea duck, expands to downtown Issaquah. Two miles north of there, Mayuri supermarket, known for its Indian food court, opens its fourth branch. Earlier this year, Mayuri opened its first Seattle location in South Lake Union, which has been a big hit with the Amazon lunch crowd.

And in Woodinville, Seattle-based Ma’ono brings its Hawaiian-style fried chicken to Woodin Creek Village.

South End

At 405 Central Ave. N. in Kent, Wok & Roll plays all the greatest hits of a typical Asian-mom-and-pop haunt: teriyaki, yakisoba, sushi rolls and Chinese American staples such as orange chicken and broccoli and beef. Just down the road is Taste of Yemen, which specializes in mandi chicken rice and fahsa lamb stew.

In Renton, Hi Pho serves rice and vermicelli bowls along with its namesake beef noodle soup. And Ahram Kitchen, known for its kimchi, also makes bibimbap and kimbap rolls — but don’t overlook this spot’s weekly specials, like the spicy braised pork neck.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, travelers around the N gates have two more spots where they can kill time and grab a bite to eat: Lil Woody’s and Sky Gamerz.

Finally, for your sugar and caffeine fix: Chai N More, Last Frontier Coffee and the Taiwanese boba chain Macu Tea have all opened new stores in Bellevue, while Pilgrim Coffeehouse debuts in Shoreline.