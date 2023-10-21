Over two dozen eateries have opened in the Greater Seattle area since our last count in August. In addition to the arrivals of new locations of popular chains like Evergreens, Shake Shack and Crumbl, locally owned gems like Renton’s Gold Schnitzel have also opened recently.

The slip of a space — most recently occupied by a pho joint — is one of the few kosher-certified restaurants in Western Washington. The menu at owner Noa Cohen’s first restaurant focuses around Israeli and Mediterranean food more broadly. Open since the beginning of October, Cohen says breakfast — featuring shakshuka, avocado toast and Israeli omelets — is served daily until noon, while the rest of the menu, with crisp schnitzel sandwiches and crunchy fried cauliflower, is served until 7 p.m.

Elsewhere around the Puget Sound region, you’ll find two new spots for sweets to the south at the airport, bubble tea up north, some familiar Seahawks faces on the Eastside and much more.

Eastside

Perhaps the biggest piece of restaurant opening news in Bellevue is Legion, the sports bar with a side of soul food, owned by legendary former Seahawks players Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. The Lincoln Square location boasts 25 televisions strewn across the 7,500-square-foot restaurant. In addition to typical sports bar fare, expect braised collards, catfish nuggets and plenty of pimiento cheese.

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Bellevue has three new options. The Bravern location of Trophy Cupcakes has relocated to glitzy Bellevue Square. In addition to cupcakes, the new location has exclusive tarts, cruffins, snack cakes and cookies.

Also in Bellevue Square, the New York-based Lady M cake boutique has brought its signature mille crêpe cakes to a showy, bright white space. The elegant, layered crêpe cakes are available whole or by the slice.

And a few blocks south of Bellevue Square is the newest location of Indigo Cow, the spot for incredibly creamy Japanese Hokkaido milk soft serve and waffle cones (with a gluten-free option!).

Elsewhere in Bellevue, salad czars Evergreens opened its 14th Washington location in Factoria Village. The new location has indoor and outdoor seating. A few blocks away in the Marketplace at Factoria is the second location of Seattle-based restaurant Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen. The menu features crispy, griddled corn cakes stuffed with everything from traditional cheese to shredded pork, chicken or sweet plantains.

In Kirkland, a Korean barbecue spot, Seoul Meat Co., opened in the Village at Totem Lake, open for daily dinner service. Downtown Kirkland has Dolce and Chianti Pasticceria, an Italian cafe with a full fake pink rose wall designed to lure Instagrammers. It’s serving up light salads, fancy toast, delicate pancakes, coffee and tea. And the Bridle Trails neighborhood is home to the second location of Pizzaiolo, a wood-fired pizza shop with specialty pies, calzones and salads.

Woodinville’s Valdemar Estates has closed the tasting room in the Schoolhouse District and reopened as Pintxo by Valdemar, dishing up tapas dishes like charred octopus with chorizo and whipped labneh with salmon roe alongside cocktails and wine from the winery’s two estates.

In Redmond, a former Bed Bath & Beyond has been transformed into an H Mart, the Korean grocery store’s seventh location in the state.

In Issaquah, the 9,000-square-foot Masthi Bar & Grill opened up next to Costco. The Indian restaurant has space for live music and private dining rooms. Also new is a branch of the Utah-based cookie company Crumbl, making it the 26th location in Washington. Finally, Ms. Saigon Kitchen opened in the Issaquah Commons late last month. The Vietnamese restaurant has a large menu that includes a hot stone pho, banh mi and bun bowls.

South End

In Renton, the MexiCuban food truck operation gets a brick-and-mortar location in a former Subway just off Maple Valley Highway. Diners can expect fluffy tacos, Cubano sandwiches and rice bowls.

Head to Federal Way for Crawfish Island, a seafood boil spot that also serves fried rice and stir-fried noodles. Also new is B Won, a Korean-Chinese fusion restaurant with an expansive menu of wok-fired noodle and rice dishes.

Hungry travelers in the A Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have two new sweet options: Lowrider Cookie Company, known for dense, fudgy cookies in perfect, ring-molded shape, and The Confectionery, a candy store offering seemingly endless types of gummies, chocolates and candies. Both storefronts are near Gate A1.

North End

At the Alderwood mall in Lynnwood, the popular NYC burger joint Shake Shack has opened its fifth Washington location. This is the only Shake Shack in the state with a drive-thru.

An outpost of the boba shop BobaLust has opened across the street from Alderwood. On Highway 99, a second location of Hanapa’a Poke, originally from Kent, has opened with a menu of poke bowls.

In Shoreline, Indian Spice Bistro opened in mid-September, offering Southern and Northern Indian specialties plus Indochinese dishes.

Bothell has a new location of the Happy Lemon boba tea shop, located in Thrashers Corner, while Kenmore gains the 5,000-square-foot Copperworks Distilling tasting room and cocktail bar. The all-ages space has indoor and outdoor seating, a dozen cocktail options and a full schedule of food trucks.

Last but not least: In Edmonds, sushi restaurant Kazoku has opened at Boo Han Plaza.