The dining-out promotion bonanza known as Seattle Restaurant Week is back for fall 2019, running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, Sundays through Thursdays only. With 165-plus places in the Seattle area offering special three-course set menus for $35 (and some offering two-course $20 lunches, Mondays through Thursdays only), decisions can be tough. (The Seattle Times is a sponsor.)

One option to consider: heading to a new (or new to SRW) restaurant you’ve been meaning to try. Below, find all the newcomers this time around, from Bellevue’s swanky (and critically praised) Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi to Belltown’s Peruvian Imperial Lounge.

Pro tips: Preview all the options at srw.seattletimes.com, and do a price comparison between the SRW menu available there and the restaurant’s regular menu. Be sure to make reservations, as many of these restaurants get very busy for SRW. And remember to tip well — it’s difficult for some places to staff up sufficiently for the mobs, so have a heart if your server seems harried.

21 Seattle Restaurant Week newcomers

47 North Bar + Bistro

Ada’s Restaurant & Bar

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi

Bamboo Sushi

Bitterroot BBQ

Calypso Edmonds

Como

The Grill from Ipanema

The Hart and The Hunter

Haymaker

Hearth

Herb & Bitter Public House

Hotel Albatross

Imperial Lounge

Mala & Satay

No Bones Beach Club

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

Outlier

Pioneer Square D&E

Plenty of Clouds

Poquitos Bothell