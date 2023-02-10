The year’s big bar opening on the Eastside has been so packed, you likely won’t be able to score a seat until this spring — unless you’re willing to do some day drinking. (It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?) The deets on that popular Bellevue bar along with other Eastside wine and bar openings below.

Cantina Monarca

504 Bellevue Way N.E. (inside Lincoln Square South), Bellevue; cantinamonarca.com

Every Eastside A-lister, it seems, is trying to snag a table at this hot spot, where dinner reservations are all booked up until early April. But before you try to book online, check the menu prices to see if that’s in your budget. The gourmet tacos with wagyu beef and other high-end cuts cost around $9-$12 each, and margaritas cost up to $28. This 100-seat Tulum-inspired cantina is technically licensed as a bar, but the menu is more designed for dinner, with shared plates of duck carnitas and entrees such as crab enchiladas. Your best chance to score a seat is to go during lunch when this cantina opens at 11 a.m., or after the lunch rush at 2 p.m. The staff does take a few walk-ins every night, but the wait for a table without reservations runs up to three hours, according to management. The good news, said one server, is that Nordstrom Rack is a few feet away if you need to kill a couple of hours.

Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates

17401 133rd Ave. N.E., Woodinville; montinore.com/woodinville, landlinesestates.com/woodinville

Two Oregon wineries have teamed up to open a tasting room in Woodinville to showcase their biodynamic reds from the Willamette Valley, a region that produces some of the best pinot noirs in North America. The new 65-seat tasting room offers at least nine wines by the glass. Montinore Estate and Landlines Estates are sharing a roof in Wine Walk Row at the Schoolhouse District, a new retail hub where oenophiles can barhop to tasting rooms run by Barnard Griffin and L’Ecole Heritage Wine Bar, grab some bubbly at McQueen Champagne Bar or a nosh at the tapas bar with a tasting room from Valdemar Estates. Prolific chef Ethan Stowell has also opened an outpost of his popular New York-style pizza spot Ballard Pizza Co. here for those needing a slice to fortify them between tasting room visits.

Von’s 1000 GustoBistro

15029 Woodinville-Redmond Road N.E., Suite 100; vons1000spirits.com

The family behind the Seattle happy-hour haunt Von’s expands with another bar restaurant, situated across from Novelty Hill and Januik wineries. Merrisa Firnstahl-Claridge, the fifth-generation owner, opens an Eastside Von’s, with 100-indoor- and-outdoor seats, located next to the family’s Northwest Spirits Tasting Room & Retail Center that opened last year. Like its flagship Seattle bar, the Eastside Von’s has the popular “Wagering Wheel,” where patrons can spin the wheel to try to win a discounted stiff drink.

Shirafuji Sake Brewery Company tasting room

18800 142nd Ave. N.E., 1A; Woodinville; on Facebook

This sake business, which has been brewing in Japan since 1650, shut down in 2011 following the tsunami, earthquake and Fukushima nuclear accident and relocated to Puget Sound two years ago only to face further production delays due to the pandemic. Shirafuji has started brewing sake again. You can sample its portfolio in the tasting room. Shirafuji sits in a warehouse district near Passing Time Winery and Pacific Distillery along with a handful of other tasting rooms. This makes for a good drinking tour.