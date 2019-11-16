Billed as “the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant,” the Portland-based chain Bamboo Sushi has expanded to University Village in the former Blue C Sushi spot. The sleek, 4,700-square-foot space features a 21-seat sushi bar to do omakase, a bar area designed for izakaya-style imbibing, and indoor and outdoor dining space. The to-go window will start up, along with lunch service, on Nov. 22.

Ballard gets a new Italian-American bistro, Valentinetti’s, the latest from veteran restaurateur Peter Levy, who also owns local brunch standby 5 Spot in Upper Queen Anne, among other bar-restaurants in Seattle and Tacoma. Expect “Roman-style pizza” called pinsa, which is more like flatbread baked out of a 700-degree oven. All the bread and pasta is made in-house. Also, for all your dietary needs, plenty of gluten-free pasta and pizza options are available, as well as plant-based, nondairy and vegetarian dishes. Happy hour is a good way to check out the restaurant’s signature pinsas ($10) and other food at a discount, along with $5 cocktails … but wait, there’s more. Coming in 2020, puppet shows will entertain this former Hi-Life spot.

Off The Rez Café: Longtime couple Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard, who started what is believed to be the Seattle area’s first Native food truck, have won the contract to run the catering operations and café at the Burke Museum. They’ve opened a 34-seat café with plans to add an outdoor seating area next year. They do bison tacos on their signature frybread, and just added breakfast.

Speaking of food trucks — Don Lucho’s has taken over Barbecue Smith’s space in the Maple Leaf area, offering ceviche, lomo saltado (steak, fries and rice) and other Peruvian comfort food. Two miles north on the same street sits the Mexican restaurant Casa del Mariachi, which does tacos, chilaquiles and menudo in Pinehurst.

Mainstay Provisions is a café/market on N.W. 65th Street with fresh pastries and pasta, frittatas and rotisserie chicken, along with 10 different soups, salads and sides. Also, find $10-12 sandwiches (from salumi or curried chicken). Chef B.J. Bresnick, formerly of The Walrus and the Carpenter, runs the kitchen.

Harry’s Beach House has been packed for brunch (“Croque Madame” and dry-aged New York steak and eggs, etc.) since owner Julian Hagood took over the old Tully’s space along the main drag of Alki Beach. Hagood, who also runs the much-loved Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill, focuses on New American cuisine with French influences (think duck confit, seafood cassoulet and lamb osso buco). Harry’s has been getting much buzz in West Seattle. The 58-seat bar-restaurant also has a wine bottle shop and a to-go deli case (roasted chicken, cheeses and charcuterie), which Hagood believes may be a big hit for beach picnics come summer. He’s also adding a 45-seat patio next year.

For Belltown bar-hoppers who turn to a Seattle Dog or a slice of New York-style pizza when they get the munchies, there’s a new alternative: German-Turkish street food at Doner Box, with döner chicken or a lamb-beef combo in wraps or sandwiches. Also nearby, Limoncello Belltown cranks out fresh-made pastas such as cannelloni al forno, gnocchi and ravioli di verdure, and the spot boasts a big pastry-and-dessert display featuring croissants and chocolate ravioli.

Rachel’s Ginger Beer comes to Amazonland, opening across from The Spheres and next to a new happy-hour hot spot, Casco Antiguo SLU. At Rachel’s, expect two dozen cocktails, slushies, and different flavored ginger beers on tap in this 1,800-square foot space with 70 seats inside and outside. RGB will serve food from Ma’ono, which made our cut for the top 10 chicken sandwiches in Seattle this summer.

Half and Half Doughnut Co. features about 10 different old-fashioned and raised doughnuts every day. The pineapple fritter has been the top seller so far. Michael Klebeck, a co-founder of Top Pot Doughnuts, runs this doughnut shop on East Pike Street along with baker Christine Cannon. Also, Bauhaus coffee shop is now back on Capitol Hill at 515 Harvard Ave. E.

Honore Patisserie & Espresso brings croissants, kouign amann and other French pastries to Lake City Way.

Chicago deep dish or New York-style pizza? Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria offers both in Eastlake.

Mr. Saigon, the local stop for banh mi that bakes its own baguettes in-house, now has a third branch in Pioneer Square.

For gyros, shawarma and kebabs, there is now Mint & Olives in Lower Queen Anne.

Homestyle Dim Sum replaces the old Duk Li in the Chinatown International District. Most of the food on the 80-item menu is priced under $10. The layout seems designed more for dim sum takeout, with pastries behind the glass display and dumplings in steamers behind the counter by the cashier.

Duke’s Seafood in South Lake Union has relocated just a block north into a swanky, 240-seat dining room with views of the water. The company described the décor as “similar to its popular Bellevue location which is fashioned as an upscale fishing lodge.”

Bistro Box Restaurant & Bar, near Showbox SoDo, does duck burritos and other Asian fusion.

Skalka sells pastries, soups and bites like egg sandwiches and avocado toast during breakfast and lunch hours for the downtown busy bees. Also, the much-loved Seattle Coffee Works didn’t close its flagship café on Pike Street; it just moved to 108 Pine St.