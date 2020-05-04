Two hot spots around town (before the coronavirus shutdown) Rupee Bar in Ballard and By Tae on Capitol Hill have been named to GQ’s “Best New Restaurants in America.”

GQ food writer Brett Martin raved about Rupee Bar‘s gin cocktail “Last Night in Negombo” and the Sri Lankan and Indian-inspired food of chef Elisabeth Kenyon, including her Kerala fried chicken, mutton roll and black cod. One of the best dishes our restaurant critics ate in 2019 was the “deviled prawns” at Rupee Bar. Read about it here. Rupee Bar also made our list of best take outs.

The magazine singled out By Tae’s “steaming cup of broth made from three blended misos” that threatened to upstage the tiny counter’s signature sushi. For more info, check out our restaurant review of By Tae here.

Paju in Lower Queen Anne didn’t make GQ’s cut, though the magazine gave a shout out to its endive salad, waxing that “each leaf cradling walnuts, burrata, and an emulsified, jelly-like smoked vinaigrette, like a delirious ’70s canapé.” For more, read our restaurant review of Paju.

For what it’s worth, GQ’s choices got Brian Canlis’ stamp of approval.