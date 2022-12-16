The end of onetime fine-dining destination The Willows Inn certainly represents the highest-profile recent restaurant closure around these parts. Following allegations of sexual harassment and lawsuits claiming wage theft — as well as revelations of mass-market foodstuffs being passed off as hyperlocal Lummi Island ones — the owners shuttered the restaurant and inn in November, donating the property to Bellingham nonprofit Lighthouse Mission Ministries, as first reported in these pages.

Closer to home and at the opposite end of the restaurant spectrum in more ways than one, we’ve also chronicled the much-mourned demise of beloved Capitol Hill cafe Joe Bar after a quarter of a century at the end of October. Also locally loved for that long (plus a few years more) and now gone is Tsukushinbo in Japantown — but that story has a happier ending. And the Victory Lounge in South Lake Union, a favorite for both bands and Crock-Pot cook-offs for 25 years under the same ownership, will have its last show on Dec. 31.

Here’s a wrap-up of other end-of-the-year closures — with both The London Plane and Miri’s still open for a little more time for friends and fans to say goodbye, and best wishes to all.

The London Plane in Pioneer Square: Those with a place in their heart for this pretty, airy spot — and there are legions — have until Christmas Eve to stop in to say farewell. Started in conjunction with chef Matt Dillon back in 2013, the hybrid cafe, bar, market, bakery and flower shop has lasted a decade, with owners Katherine Anderson and Yasuaki Saito calling the decision to close “incredibly hard” in a letter to their community. Numerous COVID-19 pivots, they write, “along with the stress of showing up for work in person every day during a pandemic, and the stress of negotiating with and helping people in crisis in Pioneer Square, were physically and emotionally hard on our staff.” The stress has remained as they’ve struggled with sufficient staffing, and with a dearth of people visiting and working in the area, they regret profoundly that “The financial picture is not tenable.” Sadly, they say, “It will be so hard for us to leave an empty space in a neighborhood we care deeply about.” On Instagram, they’re expressing gratitude and love to “our staff, our community & our network of farmers, ranchers, fishers, & artisans,” with thousands of messages of love and thanks piling up in return.

Miri’s Beach Cafe + Shop at Golden Gardens: “Not your average beach shop,” this little spot lodged in the historic Golden Gardens Bathhouse will close Dec. 18 after making hot, fresh batches of the mini Dutch pancakes known as poffertjes and lots more, from kebab sandwiches to to-go family meals, over the last five years. In a farewell letter, owners Miri Plowman and Gabriel Skoda detailed the challenges of the location — seasonal shifts in business, demanding customers (and noncustomers, too), renting from the city of Seattle, more — as well as how “staying open through the pandemic was rife with logistical challenges, fears and frustrations, yes, but mostly it was utterly draining.” Still, they call the overall experience “incredible,” thanking all their customers and staff profusely, and noting that their last day of service “happens to be the first day of Channukah!”

Advertising

Kedai Makan on Capitol Hill: Starting out as a farmers market stand, this exceptionally popular Malaysian restaurant closed at the end of October after a decade of serving food that “reminds you that you’re alive via spicing and complexity and greatness, with just-as-excellent vegetarian options, too” (as I wrote in a 2020 pandemic takeout story, adding, “Now more than ever, thanks for being here, Kedai Makan”). This ending may sadden the place’s many, many fans, but owners Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson say they accomplished what they set out to do and are just ready to move on, so good for them. Via their Facebook: “Thank you all for your stories, for being our community, for sharing all the special occasions, relationships, laughter, silliness, tears — ALL OF IT!”

Hue Ky Mi Gia in Little Saigon, Chinatown International District: Open since 2009, this family-owned place has been beloved for its (very delicious) butter chicken wings, while also making both Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine (including an excellent braised duck with egg noodles). Business that slowed due to an unsafe neighborhood environment never picked back up, an employee at the remaining open branch at the Great Wall Mall in Kent says, urging fans to “come by anytime” there.

Muriel’s All Day Eats in Seward Park: After just a year in operation at Seward Park’s branch of Third Place Books, this kosher restaurant and eatery closed quite suddenly in mid-November to the neighborhood’s dismay, citing “circumstances beyond our control.” Owner Josh Grunig explains: “We closed Muriel’s for a few reasons — challenges with sourcing ingredients [occurred] with constant shortages due to inflation and supply chain. We were committed to offering an affordable menu, and a general labor shortage made sustainable growth incredibly challenging. We really gave Muriel’s all we had to be successful and decided to close abruptly. We loved serving kosher food and finding our community through this food … it was heartbreaking to close Muriel’s.” Zylberschtein’s, Grunig’s other spot at the far end of town in Pinehurst, carries on, with Hanukkah offerings including latkes, brisket and sufganiyot beginning Sunday, Dec. 18.

Martino’s in Phinney Ridge: After closing for a five-year hiatus once before, it appears this sandwich spot known for its signature Santa Maria tri-tip sandwich is gone for good, “with a heavy heart,” per their Instagram. The reason: “The harsh reality of opening during a pandemic combined with inflation and fluctuations in cost of goods, a tight labor market, plus the struggles all small businesses face with having enough business to balance those issues have become too much to overcome.” They close with pride and love for all the connections they’ve made, the owners say, and: “Thank you for spending this time with us. Here’s to the good things ahead.”

Teachers Lounge in Greenwood: “Much love, y’all!” this bar says in thanks to the neighborhood after almost 10 years. The sale of the bar means a new lounge is on the way — a promising one called Dark Room from chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler, coming soon.

Ballard Brothers Seafood in Ballard: After 35 years, this neighborhood staple is shuttered, with owner Drew Greer telling My Ballard he made the difficult decision due to COVID and other challenges. Among those mourning the loss is Seattle Times reader Ed Keller, who writes in memoriam of the “colorful joint”: “I miss his banter and fried foods!”

Advertising

Galaxy Rune in Fremont: Open since 2019, this counter-service spot for vegan burgers and more had its last day of service at the end of October. Fans, however, may take heart: The owners say they closed the restaurant to work on a cookbook, with updates to come on their Instagram.

Lucky Chinese Restaurant in Georgetown: After 15 years, this modest neighborhood spot closed at the end of November, with Vanishing Seattle reporting that the rent went suddenly and precipitously up, while praising the place as “everything you’d want in a classic Chinese American joint … super nice and welcoming … [with] a true mom & pop, classic ‘hole in the wall,’ community feel.” The good — or at least less-bad — news is that owners Vin Hung Trenh and family hope to find a place to reopen after taking a well-earned break.

Electric Cello in Georgetown: Open for just a year in the former Hitchcock Deli space, this bistro-style restaurant from OOLA Distillery has closed, but stay tuned: They say they’re relocating the restaurant, along with the bottle shop next door.

Elm Coffee Roasters in South Lake Union: This much-loved cafe and small-batch roaster said goodbye to SLU in mid-October, thanking those “who made our beautiful café possible, and for those who hung in there with us through some difficult times.” They continue on at their location in Pioneer Square.