The dining-out promotion bonanza known as Seattle Restaurant Week is back for fall 2019, running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, Sundays through Thursdays only. With 165-plus places in the Seattle area offering special three-course set menus for $35 (and some offering two-course $20 lunches, Mondays through Thursdays only), decisions can be tough. (The Seattle Times is a sponsor.)

Looking for a spot to cozy up without leaving your neighborhood? Consider booking a table at any of these friendly joints. From Bitterroot BBQ in Ballard and Tallulah’s on Capitol Hill, to Kirkland’s Bottle & Bull and Frank’s Oyster House in Ravenna, these are SRW’s best bets within striking distance of your place, wherever you live.

Pro tips: Preview all the options at srw.seattletimes.com, and do a price comparison between the SRW menu available there and the restaurant’s regular menu. Be sure to make reservations, as many of these restaurants get very busy for SRW. And remember to tip well — it’s difficult for some places to staff up sufficiently for the mobs, so have a heart if your server seems harried.

14 cozy neighborhood restaurants

Ada’s Restaurant & Bar (Phinney Ridge)

Alcove (U District)

Bar Dojo (Edmonds)

Bitterroot BBQ (Ballard)

Bottle & Bull (Kirkland)

Cantinetta Bellevue

Cicchetti (Eastlake)

Frank’s Oyster House (Ravenna)

The Harvest Vine (Madison Valley)

Marjorie (Capitol Hill)

Meet the Moon (Leschi)

Ocho (Ballard)

Pair (Ravenna)

Tallulah’s (Capitol Hill)