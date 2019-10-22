The dining-out promotion bonanza known as Seattle Restaurant Week is back for fall 2019, running from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, Sundays through Thursdays only. With 165-plus places in the Seattle area offering special three-course set menus for $35 (and some offering two-course $20 lunches, Mondays through Thursdays only), decisions can be tough. (The Seattle Times is a sponsor.)

Some places’ SRW menus represent a better deal than others, depending on their everyday prices. Then there’s the deliciousness factor plus the overall experience to consider. By our back-of-the-napkin math, these picks strike the food/ambience/pricing balance just right — and three of them are on our list of 10 Essential Seattle Restaurants.

Pro tips: Preview all the options at srw.seattletimes.com, and do a price comparison between the SRW menu available there and the restaurant’s regular menu. Be sure to make reservations, as many of these restaurants get very busy for SRW. And remember to tip well — it’s difficult for some places to staff up sufficiently for the mobs, so have a heart if your server seems harried.

13 best choices for overall value