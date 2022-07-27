It’s too hot.

Last week, 100 million people across the U.S. were under heat warnings or advisories, while Europe experienced a “heat apocalypse.” Right now, the hotness is especially distressing, with hell on earth getting less metaphorical by the minute. While we’re all lying in front of our fans trying not to dwell on climate change, we’ve still got to feed ourselves.

Here are (approximately) 12 things to eat (plus some beverages!) that can help make heat-wave life less horrifying, at least for a little while. Meanwhile, be careful out there: Drink lots of water, take it easy and check in on loved ones (including pets).