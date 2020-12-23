To call these tasting rooms and bars might be aspirational. Maybe when indoor and counter seating returns, these new drinking dens can finally become that third place, for people to schmooze with their favorite tipple. Until then, they’ll rely on bottles, growlers and to-go cocktails. We’re one of 31 states (and Washington, D.C.) that have allowed establishments to sell mixed drinks to go during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, which tracks drinking data. On with the roll call.

The Sovereign

851 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; facebook.com/sovereignbrewing

Justin Gerardy, who runs the stellar Standard Brewing in the Central District, has opened a second brewery, a mile away. While Standard Brewing is a community hub along the historical Atlantic neighborhood, Sovereign tailors to the beer geeks with oak-barrel, sours and Brett beers. The funky-haystack aroma of Brett yeast was popular with beer connoisseurs, but thanks partly to the cult Holy Mountain Brewing, funky Brett beers have found a wider audience. Gerardy hired “Top Chef” alum Jason Stratton, formerly of Spinasse, to run Standard Brewing’s kitchen and — when the pandemic ends — host beer pairing dinners inside Sovereign’s spacious digs. Until then, Sovereign’s parking lot has been refashioned into a beer garden.

Sovereign sits two blocks from popular gourmet shop Big John’s PFI, which has also relocated to this heavy-traffic stretch of Rainier Avenue South.

Great Notion Brewing

5101 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle; greatnotion.com

This Portland-based brewery will open among 13 other tasting rooms in the hip Ballard Brewery District on Dec. 28. (Also nearby, chef Tom Douglas has set up Serious Takeout, hawking his signature Serious Pie and sandwiches.) Great Notion Brewing will run 20 taps including its signature hazy IPAs, stouts and sours. They’ll roll out a sandwich menu in January.

Speaking of the Ballard Brewery District, nearby Populuxe Brewing has called it quits, citing the pandemic’s financial toll, according to an email to patrons. The space “will house another craft beverage establishment,” owners wrote; that announcement will come in January.

Light Sleeper

1424 11th Ave., Suite D, Seattle; lightsleeperseattle.com

The natural wine bar inside Chophouse Row has opened for takeout. Chef Eli Dahlin is known for his acclaimed Caesar salad sandwich at Damn the Weather and he might reintroduce it for takeout or brunch. Even if the indoor dining ban gets lifted on Jan. 5, don’t expect Light Sleeper to jump in. Our comfort level is just takeout now, Dahlin says. Come March, Light Sleeper might focus on al fresco dining in its spacious courtyard (30 seats) — they’ve already purchased heaters, covers and more chairs. When Dahlin’s wine bar debuts, expect 28 wines by the glass along with small plates and wood-fired pizzas that hew closer to Neapolitan style. Until then, expect a takeout menu of soups, sandwiches and pizza. Bottles are available at his wine shop, Wide Eyed Wines, located 200 feet from the wine bar.

Glinda

1517 12th Ave., Suite 100, Seattle; 206-480-9803; drinkglinda.com

Another natural wine bar on Capitol Hill, Glinda now operates as a retail shop (220 orange and other European vinos) with a wine club and delivery service. Glinda will eventually expand to a wine bar when the pandemic ends, with up to 30 seats indoor and an additional eight to 10 outdoors. There will be snacks and occasional wine pairing dinners.

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Broadway E., Seattle; 206-402-4983; postpikebar.com

Industry veterans Onjoli Dela Torre and Max Lovelace have opened their own bar along Broadway East. It was envisioned as a coffee shop/cafe during the day and a full bar come sunset. For now, it’s focused more on the former, with espresso, sandwiches and bagels from Westman’s. But you can get cocktails to go.

Tinte Cellars

5951 Airport Way S., Seattle; 206-829-9941; tintecellars.com

The Woodinville winery has expanded to Georgetown with a tasting room and a 700-square-foot covered patio. Under social distancing guidelines, the winery can seat 21 guests. In 2018, Tim Gamble and Teresa Spellman Gamble, daughter of the late Gov. John Spellman, bought William Church and Cuillin Hills wineries and renamed their new enterprise Tinte Cellars. The tasting room sits in a historical, 108-year-old building that once housed a general store and smokehouse. The Georgetown space will have a kitchen for catering events.

South End

Logan Brewing Company

510 S.W. 151st St., Burien; 206-486-6569; logan.beer/about

Michael Woodruff, who used to brew at Métier Brewing Company in Woodinville, now makes hazy and West Coast-style IPAs in a mixed-used development in Burien Town Square. He also brews ales with coffee, apricot and other funky ingredients.

Owner Chris Palumbo named the brewery after his late brother Logan, who died at age 26. In his brother’s memory, Palumbo donates a portion of beer sales to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Logan Brewing doesn’t have a kitchen but invites patrons to bring food to their heated patio. (Need takeout ideas? Nearby Pho Liu’s chicken banh mi made our recent list of best banh mi sandwiches based on a taste test of more than 100 Vietnamese delis.)

Not new, but relocating: Spada Farmhouse Brewery consolidates its brewery and taproom under one roof in downtown Snohomish. The new pad includes a restaurant focusing on burgers and pub food, and 14 taps including sour and saison beers. Chainline Brewing Company, specializing in Czech-style lagers, has relocated on the second floor of the swanky Kirkland Urban retail center.

Boombox Bar

9608 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle (White Center); boomboxbar.com

White Center will get three more bars. First out of the gate is Boombox, which aims to be a dive, with a retro, neon, “Miami Vice” feel, according to first-time bar owner Amy McCormack, who also serves sandwiches to go. McCormack expects to get her liquor license approved soon and will then start serving mixed drinks to go. Boombox takes over the short-lived gay bar The Swallow.

More in White Center: Adam Heimstadt, the owner behind the popular dive The Unicorn on the Pike/Pine corridor, was planning to open a second Unicorn in White Center, but said that likely won’t happen in 2021 as he tries to get out of debt due to lost income from the state’s bar closure mandate. Heimstadt purchased a 24,000-square-foot building on the main drag not only to house Unicorn White Center but also to rent out retail spaces to small-business owners. One tenant plans to open wrestling-themed Lariat Bar. The folks behind that project could not be reached for comment, but their landlord said he doesn’t expect that bar to open soon.

Eastside

Brewing Savage Co.

12815 N.E. 124th St., Kirkland; 425-285-9761; brewingsavage.com

A couple, Will and Layken Savage, take over the former Flycaster Brewing Co. space in Totem Lake Business Park, showcasing West Coast IPAs and other hoppy brews on eight taps. (You might even see a few leftover Flycaster kegs on tap.)

Sparkman Cellars

14300 N.E. 145th St., Suite 102, Woodinville; 425-398-1045; sparkmancellars.com

Chris Sparkman, who made Wine Spectator’s Rising Star list, opened in the former Redhook Brewery plant space, joining the acclaimed DeLille Cellars. Sparkman has a 5,000-square-foot wraparound patio with firepits.

Locust Cider & Brewing Co.

7425 166th Ave. N.E., Suite C110, Redmond; 425-298-0099; locustcider.com/taprooms/redmond

This ciderhouse has expanded again with its 13th branch in Redmond Town Center (lower level, next to Starbucks.) Locust’s latest, a 16-tap tasting room, comes after it just opened on First Hill. There’s outdoor seating, corn dogs and flatbread pizzas along with its own line of beer. Woodinville-based Locust also has tasting rooms in Texas and Colorado.